Leeds Festival is set to take place at the end of August - however, to make sure you know when to get there and when to leave, we’ve put together this piece which contains all the key times and dates.

Festivals are always hectic and it can be very easy to lose track of time while you’re there.

We’ll be looking at when you should get there and when you’ll need to leave - as well as when the first and last acts will be on.

Leeds Festival 2022 will be headlined by Dave, Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 after Rage Against the Machine recently pulled out .

Rage Against the Machine were forced to cancel their headline slot at Leeds Festival and their upcoming European tour due to an injury sustained by their Frontman Zack de la Rocha.

When does Leeds Festival start and end?

Leeds Festival 2022 will begin on August 26 and end on August 28.

The first acts on Friday, Mallrat, CVC and Just Wondering will all take to their respective stages at 12:30pm.

Mallrat have been allocated the Main Stage East, CVC will be on the Festival Republic Stage and Just Wondering will take to the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

The event will end on Sunday - the final acts will close their sets on this day at approximately 11pm.

When should I arrive at and leave Leeds Festival?

If you were lucky enough to secure an early bird ticket, you can arrive at Leeds Festival as early as noon on Wednesday, August 24. This is when the campsite will be open, allowing you plenty of time to pick your spot.

Anyone with a weekend ticket will not be able to enter the festival until 3pm the following day. It’s advised you get there as early as possible to make sure you can get an ample place to pitch your tent.