A Rage Against The Machine tribute act has announced a show on the same day that the real band were due to play Leeds Festival.

The Machine Rages On, a four-piece band from Birmingham, have been booked to perform at Boom Leeds on Friday 26 August, after Rage Against The Machine announced they were no longer playing at Reading and Leeds Festival.

Posting on their social media, Rage Against The Machine said: “Per medical guidance, Zac De La Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

"We are so sorry to all our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.”

Indie-pop band The 1975 were later revealed as the replacement for Rage Against The Machine, however many rock fans were disappointed by the new Friday night headliner.

One fan tweeted: “I love The 1975, but they are absolutely nowhere near the standard to replace Rage Against The Machine at Reading and Leeds festival.”

Another wrote: “Leeds festival replacing rage against the machine with the 1975 is my joker moment.”

However, some festival-goers were happy with the news, tweeting: “Fair play to Reading and Leeds for replacing Rage Against The Machine with The 1975, it's not often a headliner drops out this close to a festival and you end up with an upgrade.”

Tribute act The Machine Rages On will perform a set of fan favourites from albums Evil Empire, Battle For Los Angeles and Renegades.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Boom Leeds wrote: “We were well excited to see RATM next week in Leeds.. not sure 1975 cut it for us to be honest!

“Instead, next week we are bringing THE MACHINE RAGES ON to Boom for a crazy show. Expect songs from Evil Empire, Battle For Los Angeles and Renegades.”

Tickets for The Machine Rages On are available from Seetickets, with early entry passes already sold out. Doors open at 7pm on Friday 26 August.