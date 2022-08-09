Leeds Festival 2022 , or “Leeds Fest” as it is more commonly known, will take place from August 25th to 28th.

Leeds Festival has been an extremely popular event since its inception in 1999.

The festival has taken place every year since then - except in 2020, when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With headline acts such as Arctic Monkeys and Rage Against the Machine, this year’s event promises to be as big as ever.

What is the capacity of Leeds Festival 2022?

The capacity for Leeds Festival is a maximum of 80,000 fans.

So far, there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place. As things stand, the event is set to go ahead as normal.

Is there an age limit for people attending Leeds Festival 2022?

There is no explicit age limit for people wishing to attend Leeds Festival - however, the event’s organisers have warned that it may not be suitable for young children. Despite this, anyone under 13 can enter the festival free of charge.

If you wish to bring a younger child to Leeds Festival, you’re advised to stay in White Campsite - which, as Leeds Festival’s website states, is expected to be the quietest campsite.

In addition to this, anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder at all times.

What is Leeds Festival’s policy on alcohol?

Alcohol will be sold on the premises of the event - however, you may be asked for ID if you look under the age of 21.

Under 18s are not permitted to bring alcohol or to purchase alcohol on site.

It is also illegal for an over 18 to purchase alcohol on the behalf of under 18s.

Due to the hectic nature of a festival, you are advised by the event’s organisers to be conservative with your alcohol consumption.

If you’re feeling unwell after consuming alcohol, you can visit the welfare tent (for minor concerns) or the medical tent (for emergencies).

What’s the confirmed line-up?

On Friday, Rage Against the Machine and Halsey will take to the stage, backed up by Run the Jewels, Maneskin, Bastille and DMAs.

Saturday will see the arrival of hip hop icons Dave and Megan Thee Stallion - they’ll be headlining on this day. You’ll also get a chance to see PoloG, Little Simz, Glass animals and All Time Low on Saturday.

Finally, on Sunday, Yorkshire’s own Arctic Monkeys will be taking centre stage, alongside fellow Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon. They’re backed by Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., D-Block Europe and Enter Shikari.

Are tickets still on sale?

Unfortunately, most tickets for Leeds Festival 2022 have sold out - including all weekend tickets. However, if you’re only wanting to go for just Friday, you may be in luck.