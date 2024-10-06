Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owners of a guitar shop and live music bar in the heart of Leeds say being the “first step on the ladder” for budding artists has been the best bit.

Dave Baguley, co-owner of Northern Guitars, has been involved in Leeds’ music scene since 1989, when he and his previous business partner Dusty ran a guitar shop in Hyde Park.

Two years later, the business moved to Call Lane where it continued to sell a range of both affordable and vintage gear.

But when Dusty’s retirement nine years ago, Dave decided to join forces with Rick Wade and apply for a licence to sell alcohol.

Northern Guitars on Call Lane is a bar, live music venue and guitar shop. Pictured are co-owners Dave Baguley (left) and Rick Wade (right). | Simon Hulme

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, co-owner Rick explained: “I think at the time [in 1991], this street was all retail, and it slowly changed over a period of time to being a lot of bars and venues.

“This guitar shop was the only retail store left on the street so our footfall completely changed because there was nobody coming here.

“It's almost like you can't beat them, join them.”

But getting a licence wasn’t easy, Dave said.

“We used all the people we know in the music industry to write letters, and Rick prepared a brochure to give to the council for licensing. Local MPs - a lot of thanks to them. Hilary Benn was a great help.”

Northern Guitars features independent breweries and champions musical talent in the city. | Simon Hulme

Northern Guitars, which sits between Roland’s and If Up North, currently operates as a bar, selling drinks from independent local breweries and hosting live music and open mic nights.

It also offers free venue hires, on quieter days such as Sundays, for musicians to enjoy a private record release party or play to a more intimate crowd of people.

The guitar shop sit neatly upstairs. Since the business landed in Call Lane, it has sold more than 10,000 guitars, some of which to artists and celebrities that come to play shows in the city.

Dave said: “We can't compete with bars like Revolution or Call Lane Social - they are fantastic, well established businesses. We have to be different to them.

“So we have our own vibe and our own atmosphere here. Live music is our main thing.”

The Call Lane bar offers both affordable and vintage guitars. | Simon Hulme

The bar works closely with Leeds Conservatoire and hosts student nights, introducing new musicians to the stage.

Dave said: “We're the first step on the ladder, very much. So play here first, then they play Oporto next, then they play at Brudenell Social Club, then they'll play the O2 and just get bigger and bigger, but we're the first step.”

Seeing artists progress is one of the many things that keeps Dave and Rick going.

Rick said: “We're not here for money, I’ll be honest. We are here because we love it. This is not an earner. This is for fun and love.

“I think it's the best thing, when you see artists that have played here then go onto the other things.

“The most recent one that did really well was CMAT, who played here on this stage in 2019.

“She's gone from that to being Mercury Prize nominated, Brit Award nominated, festival headliner. But five years ago, she was standing right here with an acoustic guitar playing to the room. It's being part of that journey for the artist.”

There is something on each day of the week at Northern Guitars - including open mic nights. | Simon Hulme

The success of Northern Guitars, becoming a much-loved spot among music lovers on the busiest street in Leeds, was hoped for but not something the co-owners, who say they had never even pulled a pint before opening the venue, expected.

Dave said: “People keep coming back.”

“It’s worked out,” Rick added.

“We have been through Covid and the cost of living crisis, all these things which are difficult for bars, and we've managed to get our way through it.

“Leeds City Council have been very helpful, especially during Covid times. They gave us a lot of discretionary grants, money towards helping the bar and business rate relief, which is quite fundamental to surviving.”

Find out more information about Northern Guitars via the brand’s official website and social media channels.