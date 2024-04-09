Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Call Lane Social has been been crowned the County Winner in the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards, and is set to compete for the national title.

The longstanding bar on Call Lane, first opened in 2010, was praised for its excellence in a number of fields including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment.

Russ Ward of Call Lane Social. Photo by Bruce Rollinson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russ Ward, Call Lane Social operations manager, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Call Lane Social has become one of Leeds' most iconic late-night bars, and we’re still going strong 14 years in.

“It’s amazing to be recognised as West Yorkshire’s Best Pub & Bar in 2024, spotlighting our commitment to a great night out in a city where the bar scene is thriving and fiercely competitive.

“We always strive to redefine the standard for late night bars, and our success is driven by the awesome individuals who work here, and the guests who keep coming back.

“They’re the ones who create the friendly, fun atmosphere which the bar is renowned for, and keep everyone dancing into the early hours.”