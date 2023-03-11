From Mexican grub and cocktails at Neon Cactus to fighting to get to the bar at Call Lane Social and dancing the night away in Jake’s Bar, the street boasts some of the best bars in the city – and I inevitably end up there at least once a month. It’s Leeds’ best party street (IMHO) and despite the knockbacks of Covid, the venues are thriving.
Here is my ultimate guide to a night out on Call Lane, with 20 bars and restaurants to choose from – and I’ve been to them all.
Photo: National World
2. Revolución de Cuba
We're starting at the bottom of Call Lane at Revolución de Cuba, a huge Latin-American style bar split over two floors. They do everything - lunch, dinner, bottomless brunch, live music, DJs and even cocktail masterclasses. The signature rum cocktails are so good, particularly the mojitos which are hands-down my favourite in Leeds - they don't hold back with the rum.
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Baracoa
A wander down the road and we're into Baracoa Luxe Bar - it's very boujee here with plush furnishings, large chandeliers, private booths and bottle service. A hidden gem is the bar's sheltered rooftop terrace, where you can watch the Call Lane mayhem unfold below you while sipping on a cocktail.
Photo: Steve Riding
4. The Backroom
If you want music you can actually dance to, Backroom is the place to be - and I spent many a night out on The Backroom's two dancefloors as a student. The Friday Fiesta events are my favourite, with a soundtrack of Latin and Reggaetón in the downstairs room and R&B, hip-hop and garage upstairs. Meanwhile Saturday nights showcase the best DJ talent of the north.
Photo: Steve Riding