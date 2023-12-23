Whether you like jazz, rock or pop, there is a live music bar in Leeds for you.
1. 13 of the best bars in Leeds for live music
Here are 13 of the best bars in Leeds for live music - according to Google reviews. Photo: National World/Google
2. The Domino Club
The Domino Club, located in the Grand Arcade, is a popular live music bar. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 480 Google reviews. A customer at The Domino Club said: "Awesome venue, delicious cocktails and brilliant, fun, dancing music. I always have fun on a trip to the Domino!" Photo: The Domino Club, Google
3. Santiago Bar
Santiago Bar, located in the Grand Arcade, is a popular live music bar playing rock, punk and alternative music. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 344 Google reviews. A customer at Santiago Bar said: "My team and I came here on our staff do last night and it was amazing! A nice relaxed vibe, great music and really friendly bar staff. The man behind the bar was lovely and even made me a French martini which was perfect. Overall was a great visit and we will definitely be back again!" Photo: Torben Mauch, Google
4. Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen
Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, located in Cross Belgrave Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,681 Google reviews. A customer at the live music venue said: "Great central venue. Rooftop bar in the summer, bands on through the year, nice beer selection, friendly staff, choice of burgers or pizza from two separate in house vendors. Recommended." Photo: James Hardisty
5. Northern Guitars Cafe Bar
Northern Guitars Cafe Bar, located in Call Lane, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 381 Google reviews. A customer at this popular live music bar said: "Little gem of a bar. Bar downstairs, where they have live music, guitar shop upstairs!! Can also sit outside. Great atmosphere with good rock music to listen to." Photo: Ambrose's Legit Honest Reviews, Google
6. Hyde Park Book Club
Hyde Park Book Club, located in Headingley Lane, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 962 Google reviews. A customer at Hyde Park Book Club said: "One of the best places in Leeds. Staff always go above and beyond. Proper community ethos. Ace gigs, too. I had a fake reuben and some mozzarella sticks...was gorgeous. Their coffee is always great too." Photo: Steve Riding