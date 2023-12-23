Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 of the best bars in Leeds for live music according to Google reviews including Belgrave Music Hall and Sela

Whether you like jazz, rock or pop, there is a live music bar in Leeds for you.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

And we have rounded up 13 of the best live music bars – according to Google reviews.

On the list, there is Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, located in the city centre. It is a three-floor venue dedicated to live gigs and comedy with two bars and a roof terrace.

Sela, a Leeds-favourite, is also on the list. This live music bar serves beers, cocktails and pizza.

Here are 13 of the best bars in Leeds for live music - according to Google reviews.

Here are 13 of the best bars in Leeds for live music - according to Google reviews.

The Domino Club, located in the Grand Arcade, is a popular live music bar. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 480 Google reviews. A customer at The Domino Club said: "Awesome venue, delicious cocktails and brilliant, fun, dancing music. I always have fun on a trip to the Domino!"

The Domino Club, located in the Grand Arcade, is a popular live music bar. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 480 Google reviews. A customer at The Domino Club said: "Awesome venue, delicious cocktails and brilliant, fun, dancing music. I always have fun on a trip to the Domino!"

Santiago Bar, located in the Grand Arcade, is a popular live music bar playing rock, punk and alternative music. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 344 Google reviews. A customer at Santiago Bar said: "My team and I came here on our staff do last night and it was amazing! A nice relaxed vibe, great music and really friendly bar staff. The man behind the bar was lovely and even made me a French martini which was perfect. Overall was a great visit and we will definitely be back again!"

Santiago Bar, located in the Grand Arcade, is a popular live music bar playing rock, punk and alternative music. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 344 Google reviews. A customer at Santiago Bar said: "My team and I came here on our staff do last night and it was amazing! A nice relaxed vibe, great music and really friendly bar staff. The man behind the bar was lovely and even made me a French martini which was perfect. Overall was a great visit and we will definitely be back again!"

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, located in Cross Belgrave Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,681 Google reviews. A customer at the live music venue said: "Great central venue. Rooftop bar in the summer, bands on through the year, nice beer selection, friendly staff, choice of burgers or pizza from two separate in house vendors. Recommended."

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, located in Cross Belgrave Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,681 Google reviews. A customer at the live music venue said: "Great central venue. Rooftop bar in the summer, bands on through the year, nice beer selection, friendly staff, choice of burgers or pizza from two separate in house vendors. Recommended."

Northern Guitars Cafe Bar, located in Call Lane, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 381 Google reviews. A customer at this popular live music bar said: "Little gem of a bar. Bar downstairs, where they have live music, guitar shop upstairs!! Can also sit outside. Great atmosphere with good rock music to listen to."

Northern Guitars Cafe Bar, located in Call Lane, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 381 Google reviews. A customer at this popular live music bar said: "Little gem of a bar. Bar downstairs, where they have live music, guitar shop upstairs!! Can also sit outside. Great atmosphere with good rock music to listen to."

Hyde Park Book Club, located in Headingley Lane, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 962 Google reviews. A customer at Hyde Park Book Club said: "One of the best places in Leeds. Staff always go above and beyond. Proper community ethos. Ace gigs, too. I had a fake reuben and some mozzarella sticks...was gorgeous. Their coffee is always great too."

Hyde Park Book Club, located in Headingley Lane, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 962 Google reviews. A customer at Hyde Park Book Club said: "One of the best places in Leeds. Staff always go above and beyond. Proper community ethos. Ace gigs, too. I had a fake reuben and some mozzarella sticks...was gorgeous. Their coffee is always great too."

