Music lovers far and wide know about the Brudenell Social Club.

That in itself may be seem strange to some people, considering it is an old working men’s club outside of the city centre on the surface. However, it is not strange, because gone are the Brudenell’s days as an old working men’s club.

There is not a music venue in Leeds with its finger pressed more firmly on the pulse than the Brudenell. There is arguably not a venue in England with as much character and soul.

It plays host to legends of the music business as well as bright up-and-comers and its eclectic offerings have helped make the venue a multi-award winner. I once popped along on a summer evening to discover Jamie T and The Cribs were occupying a room each in the venue. It’s surreal – but it’s magnificent.

Brudenell Social Club is an iconic Leeds venue. Image: James Hardisty

Although revered for its music, the Brudenell is in fact so much more than just a gig venue. It is a vibrant hub of student activity, one that lures the city’s youth away from the city centre.

The Brudenell is perhaps capable of doing so because it boasts what so many city centre venues lack – originality. The interior has been modernised over the years but it has retained its distinctly old-school feel. The working men’s club aesthetic remains prominent and the gig rooms have not been overdone. Designs are subtle yet beautifully effective.

Away from the two gig rooms, the main bar area is comfortable and living room-like, with a dazzling array of drinks offered for competitive prices. Music lover or not, it can just be a haven for a drink and a catch-up if that is all you desire.

My most recent visit was on a hot Friday evening and the car park-come-beer garden is packed to the rafters. England are not even playing but there are plenty of eyes on the giant outdoor TV screen, in place to show Euro 2024 fixtures.

Others are less interested by the football and the presence of the game hardly overwhelms – fear not, it is not BOXPARK-like. The clientele are there for a variety of reasons – some for a gig, some for the football, some for a pint, some for all or none of the aforementioned.

The beauty of the Brudenell is that it simply does not matter. Rock up for no reason if you want, I imagine you’d still enjoy yourself.

Factfile

Address: 33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds, LS6 1NY

Telephone: 0113 275 2411

Opening hours: Friday and Saturday: 12pm-1am, all other days: 12pm-12am

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10