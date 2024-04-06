Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whereas you could once grab a petrol refill, a Mars bar and a bottle of Fanta, you can now get a pint, a vegan burger and a set of live music. The offerings may have changed but the building remains as versatile as ever.

The venue is a haven for students, boasting pretty much everything they need and like. Books and study space? Check. Draught beer? Check. A truffled mushroom and garlic ‘beef’ burger? It’s another tick in the box.

Fear not though, it is not just a place for students. My university days are unfortunately in my rear view mirror and I recently started noticing grey hairs but I felt more than comfortable there.

Our reviewer tried out Hyde Park Book Club in Headingley Lane, Leeds (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

A warm and welcoming space, it has a hip interior that proudly shows off the various different aspects of the venue. There is a well-sized bar stocked with draught beers such as the enticingly fruity Pinata, brewed by North Brewing Co.

There are board games and books, as well as spacious seating areas to ensure the intimate venue does not feel a bit too, well, intimate. As I sat working my way through a pint of Pinata, it was immediately noticeable how varied the clientele was.

Some of those in the venue were students, pouring over study materials with the help of some loaded fries. Some were older, enjoying a relaxing pint with a slightly less relaxing game of Connect Four. Hyde Park Book Club may be hip but it does not feel pretentious.

It is regularly frequented by musicians and comedians and it is one of the many Leeds venues that showcase the next big things before they become irritatingly regular presences on your TV.

The venue is a haven for students, but our reviewer still felt right at home (Photo by Steve Riding/National World)

As I enjoyed my first pint, the gentle hum of a bass guitar being played in the basement made its way up to the bar area. A pint of Pinata set me back £6, which is hardly horrendous in the world of £6 pints we now live in. There is also a house lager on offer, which was considerably cheaper.

Staff were welcoming and even seemed to be enjoying themselves on a lively Easter weekend night. The bar was buzzing but not bursting at the seams, which only added to an incredibly enjoyable visit.

Factfile

Address: 27-29 Headingley Ln., Headingley, Leeds LS6 1BL

Telephone: 0113 244 4105

Opening hours:

Sunday: 9 am–12am

Monday: 10 am–12am

Tuesday: 10 am–12am

Wednesday: 10 am–12am

Thursday: 10 am–12am

Friday: 9 am–12am

Saturday: 9 am–12am

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10