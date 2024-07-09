If...Up North Vicar Lane: Popular coffee shop closes Leeds Kirkgate Market site
If…Up North, in Kirkgate Market, has been stripped out and the venue is now listed as permanently closed on Google.
Information about the Vicar Lane site has been removed from the official website, too.
It served a range of hot and iced drinks, as well as smoothies and a small food menu with grilled cheese and fresh sandwiches that were ideal for people on the go.
The coffee shop first opened in Call Lane in 2016. Over the years, the business expanded and its owners opened a rooftop site in East Parade and more recently, a roastery in Armley, which welcomed its first customers a few weeks ago.
