A popular coffee shop has permanently closed in Leeds.

If…Up North, in Kirkgate Market, has been stripped out and the venue is now listed as permanently closed on Google.

Information about the Vicar Lane site has been removed from the official website, too.

It served a range of hot and iced drinks, as well as smoothies and a small food menu with grilled cheese and fresh sandwiches that were ideal for people on the go.