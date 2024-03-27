James Brittain-McVey at Oporto: Lead guitarist of pop band The Vamps to play intimate show at Leeds bar
James Brittain-McVey, of hitmakers The Vamps, will be playing at Call Lane bar Oporto on May 7.
The band, which was formed in 2012, is still active but the members have been exploring their own individual sounds in recent years.
Last year, the lead guitarist released his own EP called Manabi, named after the Japanese word for 'learning from study'. Manabi features six original songs, written and produced by the musician.
McVey announced that he will now embark on his solo debut headline tour via his social media channels, playing in major cities such as London and Manchester.
The Instagram post said: “The time has come to finally share something I’ve been putting together since my first headline show.
“I’m going to take Manabi on the road for the first time this May. I can’t quite believe it.”
His first show will take place on May 1 in Bournemouth but he will arrive in Leeds only a few days later for an intimate show before hitting the road to play in Newcastle the next day.
Here’s everything you need to know about James Brittain-McVey at Oporto.
When is James Brittain-McVey performing at Oporto?
James Brittain-McVey is coming to Oporto on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
When does the concert at Oporto start?
The concert will begin at 7pm.
Who is supporting James Brittain-McVey?
London-based alt-pop artist Siobhán Winifred will be supporting James Brittain-McVey at Oporto.
How to get tickets to James Brittain-McVey at Oporto?
Tickets are on sale now via the official Oporto website. They retail for £17.50 with a £1.75 fee per ticket.
What’s on the Manabi tour setlist?
There is no official setlist for the tour, but the following setlist was played in Cardiff on March 25, according to James Brittain-McVey’s Instagram:
Sometimes
Blood and Bones
Somebody to You (by The Vamps)
All the Things
Iris
Antarctica
Anti-Hero (by Taylor Swift)
30,000 feet
Find out more information via the Oporto website.
