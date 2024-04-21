Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roland’s, a cocktail bar in the heart of Call Lane, opened in April 2014 by brothers and business partners Alexander and Jonathan Neil.

The duo had spent their whole life working in bars, restaurants and cruise ships all over the world, taking after their father.

Alexander, 40, said: “I spent my entire 20s working around the world in all these different places, and not really had much of a plan as what to do. I remember my brother said, ‘want to open this place with me?’ and I said, ‘why not? Sounds like a laugh.’ That was 10 years ago.”

Roland's, on Call Lane, is celebrating its tenth year in Leeds. Pictured is co-owner Alexander Neil, 40. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

A decade later, Roland’s is a Leeds-favourite. The laidback bar, which features a courtyard and a hidden roof terrace, is synonymous with a good time.

But when the brothers first opened the venue, people who were used to the “carnage, madness and chaos” of Call Lane weren’t so sure.

Alexander said: “Call Lane has a reputation. Everyone knows Call Lane. My brother was 34 and I was 30 when we opened so we were a bit more grown up than everyone else.

“We couldn’t get a late licence so we had to close at 11pm or we would have been a party bar. We got a lot of people who really thought we were crazy for opening a not quite party bar on party bar street.

“We now call it the ‘sanctuary of Call Lane’. People love coming in here looking through the big windows and seeing all the madness down the street.”

Roland's is a laid back bar with a courtyard and terrace, serving delicious cocktails and wines. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Independent businesses have always had to adapt and change the way they have operated to stay afloat, but the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has meant the last five years have been particularly difficult.

And Alexander is incredibly proud to still be standing strong despite waves of uncertainty. He said: “We just took every day as it came. We didn’t have any staff when we started. It was just the two of us doing it with our cousins who helped out as well.

“And I think my brother's a bit more ambitious than I am. I was very much ‘let's just keep going, get one day ahead’. I have no idea how 10 years have gone by so quickly.

“I used to jokingly say that one day there'll be a Roland on every high street in the country. That was never really the intention. The intention was just to make something we're proud of. We always said we want to open our favourite bar - and this is by far, my favourite bar.”

Alexander added: “There's been a few more additions to the street, which are a bit more in line with us, and it's lovely.

“In the summertime, when the sun shines beautifully down the street, all the tables and chairs are out, hundreds of people are out all having a few drinks and a good time. On a Saturday afternoon, it's a glorious place to be.

“Apart from Revolution, they’re all independents on the street and we all know each other. All the bartenders, bar managers and the owners, we all know each other.

“We use a phrase, we say, ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’. We want good venues around us and, thankfully, Call Lane now, it's just great. Everyone's friendly, everyone loves each other. It’s a wonderful place to be.”

Alexander, who also met his wife in the bar when it first opened, said his “entire life has happened inside Roland’s”.

Alexander Neil said the business has gone from 'strength to strength' despite none of it being planned. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The brothers opened the underground speakeasy The Domino Club in the Grand Arcade three years later, which is celebrating its seventh birthday this year, and another Roland’s in Harrogate.

The Domino Club has quickly become a “Leeds institution” and put the city on the map, being listed as one of the world’s top hidden bars. A hit from day one, it helped raise the profile of Roland’s too.

During the pandemic, Alexander and Jonathan began their own gin distillery business named Wolfe Bros inside Roland’s. It has continued to reach new heights, now available in dozens of bars across the country.

Alexander said: “All that started in just this tiny little unit here. I had no idea if Roland’s would last 10 years but I'm glad it did.

“I also didn't have a clue that we'd have the best jazz club in town, another Roland’s in Harrogate, and now this incredible gin distillery. Things have really gone from strength to strength. And none of it was part of a plan.”

