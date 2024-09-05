A Leeds band has scooped one of the top UK music awards after wowing judges with their “originality and character”.

Judges praised the band - who beat fellow Leeds artist Corinne Bailey Rae to the accolade - and said the album had the hallmarks of “a future classic”, offering “new depths on every listen”.

Their victory was revealed by DJ Jamz Supernova during the award ceremony, which recognises the best British or Irish album of the year, at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

The Leeds band beat off competition from the likes of pop singer Charli XCX, Irish singer CMAT, rising star Cat Burns, and indie outfit The Last Dinner Party.

Band members, who include guitarist Lewis Whiting, drummer Douglas Frost, bassist Nicholas Eden and vocalist Lily Fontaine, took to the stage to claim their award.

Fontaine gave a special thanks to her mum, who she said did the artwork for the cover of the now award-winning album.

Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine, Nicholas Eden and Lewis Whiting of Leeds band English Teacher at the Mercury Prize award ceremony at Abbey Road Studios, London, where they were announced as the overall prize winners.

DJ Annie Macmanus and Welsh radio presenter Huw Stephens presented the evening and introduced the performances from the 12 nominees.

The judging team said: “This has been a really tough year for the Mercury Prize judges, with the final 12 albums being so reflective of our diverse and rich musical landscape. There was so much passion and enthusiasm for each one.

“In the end, though, we did agree that This Could Be Texas by English Teacher stands out for its originality and character.

“A winning lyrical mix of surrealism and social observation, alongside a subtle way of wearing its musical innovations lightly, displays a fresh approach to the traditional guitar band format.

“This Could Be Texas reveals new depths on every listen; the mark of a future classic.

“The Mercury Prize was set up to celebrate the album as an artistic format in its own right and all the judges agreed that this charismatic body of work deserves to be the 2024 Mercury Prize Album of the Year.”

Among the other acts nominated were fellow Leeds-born artist Corinne Bailey Rae with Black Rainbows, Irish singer CMAT with her second studio LP Crazymad, For Me and popstar Charli XCX with her sixth studio album, Brat.

A slew of debut records made the shortlist this year, including Early Twenties by singer Cat Burns, Silence Is Loud by jungle artist Nia Archives, When Will We Land? by the Scottish DJ Barry Can’t Swim and Who Am I by rapper BERWYN.

Mobo award winner Ghetts, who stars in Netflix series Supacell, was also shortlisted for the record On Purpose, With Purpose.

Corto.alto’s Bad With Names was also nominated alongside Lives Outgrown by Portishead singer Beth Gibbons.

Last year, Ezra Collective became the first jazz group to win the Mercury Prize, taking the prestigious music award with their second studio album Where I’m Meant To Be.