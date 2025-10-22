Why Leeds Rhinos need to pull rabbits from a hat as departures leave squad looking thin

As things stand, Leeds Rhinos’ squad is beginning to look a little thin for 2026.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Rhinos’ season ended four weeks ago, seven first team players have departed and, so far, no new signings have been announced. In little more than a week, Andy Ackers, James Bentley and Jack Sinfield have all been released. Bentley was under contract until the end of 2027 and the others both had a year left on their deal.

With Matt Frawley, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon and Ethan Clark-Wood also having moved on, Leeds have lost an outside-back, two half-backs, a hooker, two second-rowers and a prop from their 2025 squad. Though it hasn’t been confirmed by the club, Danny Levi - the Samoan international hooker who had a previous spell at Huddersfield Giants - is believed to be heading Rhinos’ way, so he effectively replaces Ackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all goes to plan, winger Maika Sivo will be available next term having spent an entire season on the injury list, along with rookie centres Max Simpson and Ned McCormack, who played three games and one respectively this year. Full-back/winger Alfie Edgell and centre Ash Handley should also be back to full fitness, so the outside-backs look in decent shape.

Jack Sinfield has been released from the final year of his Leeds Rhinos contract and is set to join Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Tony Johnson.

But without Frawley and Sinfield, Rhinos have no experienced cover in the halves. Even Gannon, who has occasionally filled in at stand-off, has moved on. Sinfield was in a tough situation, behind Brodie Croft and Jake Connor. At 21, he wants and needs to be playing every week, rather than once a fortnight in the reserves and occasionally for the first team, when he was expected to step straight in and run the team. That would probably have been the case again next year. With him gone, Leeds will have a major problem if one - or even worse, both - of their halves is injured or suspended.

Big things are expected of teenagers Fergus McCormack and George Brown, but neither has played a first team game, someone who can at least stand in at half-back is now on the shopping list. Second-row is another priority, though potentially Kallum Watkins could play there with Cameron Smith, if fit following his back injury, returning to loose-forward. While Rhinos are believed to be looking for a prop to replace Lisone, Presley Cassell’s emergence this year has given them an added option in that department.

Even without any new faces, Leeds could still field a strong first 17 next year, but to challenge for honours they’ll need a bit more depth and with two extra teams in the competition - and the southern hemisphere NRL also set for expansion - the player market is stretched. Eyes are on sporting director Ian Blease to see if he can pull some rabbits out of a hat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half-back George Brown and hooker Joe Diskin are two teenagers Leeds Rhinos believe have a bright future. Picture by Tony Johnson.

A big positive is Rhinos’ current crop of teenagers, who the club’s management reckon are the best since the golden generation a quarter of a century ago. With the possible exception of Cassell, none of them will be first-choice next term, but there’s a strong chance some will get at least a taste of first team rugby.