Leeds Rhinos impact sub Sam Lisone’s move to Hull FC has been officially confirmed.

Hull today (Wednesday) announced Lisone’s signing on a two-year deal beginning next season. Their release was timed to coincide with confirmation by Rhinos that Lisone will not be staying after his contract expires at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Hull’s interest has been rumoured for several weeks and Rhinos said Lisone’s management “informed the club this week that he has made the decision to leave AMT Headingley at the end of his current contract”. The 31-year-old former Samoa international joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2023 season and has scored 13 tries in 68 appearances, all but nine of those coming off the bench.

Lisone’s seven touchdowns in 19 games this year includes one in last week’s win at Hull KR and he scored a hat-trick when Rhinos won at Hull FC two years ago. Sporting director Ian Blease admitted Leeds had hoped to keep the player, who has been in impressive form over the past three months.

Sam Lisone - middle, seen with Leeds Rhinos teammates Lachie Miller and Harry Newman - will join Hull FC next season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We will be sad to see Sam leave the club and we were speaking to his management about a potential deal for 2026,” Blease said. “He has been able to secure a long-term deal on terms that we were unable to match within our salary cap constraints.

“We are committed to building our squad and rewarding success, unfortunately that means in a salary cap sport you can not keep everyone all the time. Sam has produced his best rugby under [coach] Brad Arthur and I am sure he will remain committed to the group so he finishes his time at the club in the best possible manner.”

Lisone had said he wouldn’t want to play for another club, but stated in Hull’s release: “I’ve spoken to Herman [Ese’ese] quite a bit about the move and John Cartwright told me how much he wanted me to come to the club over the phone. I’ve always enjoyed coming over to Hull to play.

“The FC fans are always making loads of noise and I can’t wait for that. For me, I’m just focused on playing my best footy for the rest of the year for Leeds. Hopefully I’ll be able to carry on my form for Hull FC next year.”

Hull director of rugby Gareth Ellis, a former Leeds player, added: “We are absolutely delighted to add Sam to our ranks for 2026. He is our first addition for next season and a key piece of recruitment for the club for the next two seasons.

“Sam will not only bring great size, power and skill to our ranks, he’s also a brilliant character and exactly the sort of individual we’re keen to add. He will undoubtedly become one of our leadership figures and lead from the front with his actions both on and off the field. I know he is excited for a new challenge.”

Lisone is the second out-of-contract forward to turn down a deal with Rhinos for next year. Second-rower Morgan Gannon’s move to NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors was announced in April.