Why Leeds Rhinos' teenage stand-off Fergus McCormack is one to watch as new generation targets Super League

The 17-year-old schoolboy is already in his second year of training with Leeds’ elite squad and is the youngest player in contention to feature against Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day. A product of the Guiseley Rangers club, McCormack joined Rhinos’ scholarship two years ago and signed a full-time contract in November, 2022, when he began training with the senior group. His first season at academy level, in 2023, ended with him being named under-18s player of the year.

Betfred Super League remains a long way off, but - if selected - Boxing Day will be a step towards his ultimate goal of a first team debut and the teenager insisted: “I want to make myself available. Whether or not I get one [senior appearance next year] is up to whoever picks that, but I am going to try my best to make myself as good as I can be this season.

“If I get something out of it, that’s good, but if not I am just happy to be here and I am loving every second of it. I want to be as prepared as I can and try to make the most of this season.”

Rhinos' 17-year-old half-back Fergus McCormack gets a pass away at training this week. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

McCormack is an A Level pupil at Woodhouse Grove School, in Apperley Bridge, Bradford, studying chemistry, biology, physical education and finance. He plans to go on to Leeds Beckett University, alongside his commitments with Rhinos.

At the moment he is fitting in rugby training around school duties, but was present when Rhinos spent five days on a warm weather training camp in Portugal earlier this month. Reflecting on the seven weeks of pre-season so far, he said: “I’ve been in school a bit so it has been on and off, but the days I do come in and the camp we went on have been extraordinary; I’ve loved every second of it. All the boys have been very welcoming in terms of helping me on the field and off it. They’ve been dead friendly, so I’ve really enjoyed it.

“Portugal was incredible. In terms of training , it was really good, but the time off the training pitch brought everyone together even more than they were before - having a laugh, doing stuff you wouldn’t do here and just being around each other all the time.

Fergus McCormack with coach Rohan Smith when he signed a full-time Rhinos contract in November, 2022. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“You are going to build bonds you didn’t have before and I’ve built a lot of connections, I think, with some of the players around me that I didn’t have a year ago. It has really helped me move on.”

He added: “I think I learn the best by asking questions and we’ve got players here who have had the best experience, in the NRL and Super League. If you ask questions and you talk to them, like I have been doing with Matt Frawley, it helps you out so much. They don’t mind speaking to you and giving you tips and it is paying off a lot. It helps me develop my game and things I struggle with and it’s really helpful.”

A try scoring pivot - having touched down in five successive matches midway through last term - McCormack confirmed: “I am a six. I like playing off the back of different stuff. I think that’s where I play best.”

Even midway through pre-season, Boxing Day will be a step up from anything McCormack has experienced so far in his short career. “It’s surreal,” he admitted. “I saw my name on the team sheet and me and my brother were looking at each other wide eyed. It is amazing to get the opportunity and I am forever grateful.”

Eighteen-year-old centre Ned McCormack pictured at training this week. He could play alongside his younger brother Fergus McCormack for Rhinos on Boxing Day. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

