Leeds Rhinos news: first team star released from contract to join Championship neighbours

Leeds Rhinos have released former England hooker Andy Ackers from the final year of his contract, allowing him to join Bradford Bulls.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos paid Salford Red Devils a fee to sign Ackers on October 18, 2023. The former Swinton Lions, London Broncos and Toronto Wolfpack man - who joined Leeds on the same day as his Salford teammate Brodie Croft - went on to play 35 times in blue and amber, scoring one try, but only 10 of those appearances came this year.

Having featured in Rhinos’ opening six competitive games this season, the 31-year-old suffered a long-term hamstring injury during a Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens in March. He returned to action three months later, but Jarrod O’Connor was then established in the number nine role and Ackers found his opportunities limited. His final appearance was in a 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants on September 4 and a back spasm ruled him out of Leeds final last matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “We have agreed to Andy’s request for a release to enable him to take up another option for next season. On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Andy for his efforts for the Rhinos and we wish him and his young family all the best with their future.”

Andy Ackers made his final appearance for Leeds Rhinos in last month's 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In a statement issued by Bulls, Ackers said: “I am really excited, when my agent told me my time at Leeds was coming to an end - and with Kurt [Haggerty] getting the [coach’s] job at Bradford - it was a no brainer really. I worked with him at Toronto and Salford, he knows me as a bloke and vice versa. I trust him and he trusts me.”

Bulls will learn this week if they have secured a place in Betfred Super League for 2026. Ackers added: “Bradford is a massive club with a rich history and I cannot wait to get going again and get my love back for playing. I still haven’t played my best rugby yet; the last couple of years have been a bit hit and miss, but knowing Kurt and the relationship I have with him, I really do think he’ll get the best out of me.”

Haggerty described Ackers as a “statement signing”. He stated: “He is a fantastic person and plays his best rugby when he is happy and is constantly being pushed to maximise his full potential. Andy was playing international rugby for England at the last World Cup, which shows the pedigree of player we have managed to acquire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Ackers, left, with fellow Leeds Rhinos hooker Jarrod O'Connor. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Ackers is the fourth member of this year’s top-20 squad to leave Rhinos, after scrum-half Matt Frawley, prop Sam Lisone and second-row Morgan Gannon. O’Connor is now the only experienced specialist hooker on the club’s books, though scrum-half Jack Sinfield has filled in at times and teenager Joe Diskin trains with the full-time group.

Ackers’ departure could open an opportunity for Joe Shorrocks, who joined Leeds on loan from Salford towards the end of the campaign. Coach Brad Arthur would like to keep the Wigan-born forward who can play at number 13, in the second-row or hooker.