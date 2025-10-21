Leeds Rhinos news: praise for 'outstanding professional' as Jack Sinfield release confirmed

Leeds Rhinos have agreed to release half-back Jack Sinfield from the remaining year of his contract.

The club say the decision has been made “to allow him to look at other options for next season and beyond”. As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post yesterday (Monday), the 21-year-old is set to join Betfred Super League neighbours Wakefield Trinity.

Sinfield, who made his debut in 2022, played 29 times for Rhinos, including 14 appearances in 2025. He is the son of club legend Kevin Sinfield who captained Leeds to seven Grand Final wins from 2004-2015.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “Jack’s agent approached the club about the possibility of a release to allow him to look at longer term options from next season. Jack has been an outstanding professional and a vital member of our squad over the last two seasons, particularly [during] preparation for the first team in our opposed training sessions and leading our young reserves team this season.

Jack Sinfield seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Wigan Warriors in March. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“But we understand his desire to be a starting half-back and to run a team. I look forward to seeing how he progresses in the coming years. He is a popular member of our squad and leaves AMT Headingley with our best wishes.”

Coach Brad Arthur added, “I would like to wish Jack all the best for the future. His attitude and commitment to improve have been first class since I arrived at the club. I think he should be applauded for wanting to test himself as a regular starting half and take on the next challenge. At this stage, we are unable to offer that at the Rhinos, but we wish him all the best.”

Sinfield is the seventh member of Rhinos’ 2025 squad to leave the club, after scrum-half Matt Frawley (who has retired), hooker Andy Ackers (joined Bradford Bulls), second-rower James Bentley (released), prop Sam Lisone (Hull FC), second-row Morgan Gannon (New Zealand Warriors) and outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood (returned to Australia).

The exit of Sinfield and Frawley - plus Gannon who has filled in at stand-off on occasions - leaves Brodie Croft and Man of Steel Jake Connor as the only specialist halves in Rhinos’ senior squad. Youngsters Fergus McCormack and George Brown both train with the full-time group, but are yet to make their senior debut.

Rhinos have yet to announce any signings for 2026, though former Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi is set to join them from NRL club Canberra Raiders.