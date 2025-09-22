'A big plus': Leeds Rhinos prospect Max Simpson reflects on remarkable comeback after 3-year injury nightmare

If any player in professional rugby league deserves some good fortune, it is Leeds Rhinos’ rookie centre Max Simpson.

Last Friday’s 22-6 defeat at Wigan Warriors was Simpson’s second successive start and, like the previous week against Catalans Dragons, he got through the full 80 minutes. That was a huge boost for the 21-year-old prospect who has endured more setbacks than most players do in a full career.

Only three weeks earlier, his long-awaited Betfred Super League comeback in Leeds’ win at Hull FC ended in disappointment when he suffered a concussion in the final quarter and left the field on a stretcher. Simpson went into that game with just two halves of reserve grade rugby under his belt, against Warrington Wolves in June and Castleford Tigers two months later.

Having made his first team debut at Easter, 2022, he suffered an ankle injury in a defeat at Toulouse Olympique in July of that year, then anterior cruciate ligament damage during pre-season training the following January. A succession of setbacks - including hamstring problems this term following his return to full training - then kept him off the field for more than two years, until his comeback in the second string three months ago.

Leeds Rhinos' Max Simpson is back on the field after a three-year injury layoff. Picture by Peter Smith.

“I am feeling good to be back out on the pitch, it’s a lot better than the physio’s room.” Simpson reflected. “I’ve got a couple of first grade games under my belt and finished the full 80, which is always a plus.”

There was a scare after the loss to Catalans when Simpson took a knock to a wrist. Initial fears were there might be a fracture, but he said: “I just banged it up a bit, it wasn’t anything awful - I wasn’t too worried in the morning when I woke up, but it was good to get it cleared.”

Simpson had to play out of position on the left-wing against Wigan and, though it was a difficult night, earned praised from coach Brad Arthur for his effort in tough circumstances. He feels the game time this year will give him confidence - and something to build on - in pre-season.

Max Simpson is helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury during Leeds Rhinos' defeat at Toulouse Olympique in July, 2022. His next Super League appearance came 37 months later. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“When I was coming back from a few injuries - my hammies - this year, I wasn’t expecting to get any Super League, to be honest,” he conceded. “Obviously the team was going well and players were fit. I thought I would finish the season with the reserves, but an opportunity arose and luckily enough I got a couple of games under my belt, which was a big plus.”

Arthur has shown faith in someone he hadn’t seen play before this summer and Simpson reckons the way the Aussie sets up his teams made his return a smooth one. He added: “For someone coming back from not playing for a few years, his systems and messaging is very clear. You know what you need to do, it is pretty black and white and I am fitting in to try and do the same job as the person before me. It is not overly complicated. Obviously, you want to be playing rugby. You feel better if you are playing every week, but the systems don’t change for players coming in and out.”