Leeds Rhinos pack star Morgan Gannon’s move to NRL club New Zealand Warriors has been confirmed.

The Auckland-based outfit today announced Gannon has agreed a three-year deal, just days after Rhinos revealed he had turned down a “substantial” contract offer to stay at AMT Headingley. The 21-year-old will see out this season with Leeds before joining Warriors for the 2026 campaign.

Coach Andrew Webster told Warriors’ website: “We’ve been watching Morgan and we’re excited about what he has to offer our club. He has a strong work ethic, runs hard lines, has ball-playing ability and defends well. He’ll complement our back-row forwards and he'll prosper in our environment and in the NRL.”

A disappointed Morgan Gannon following Leeds Rhinos' loss to Hull KR on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Gannon has played in all Rhinos’ 11 competitive games this season, including yesterday’s 20-14 loss to Hull KR, after missing the entire 2024 season because of concussion. His father Jim Gannon is Australian and played under Webster in 2007, during the now-Warriors boss’ time as an assistant coach at Hull KR.

Webster’s brother James Webster had a spell as an assistant-coach at Leeds when Morgan Gannon was coming through the academy system. Gannon’s debut in 2021 came under Richard Agar, who is now on the backroom staff at Warriors.

“Morgan is a quality young forward and we’re excited to add him to our roster for 2026 and beyond,” Warriors general manager of recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden added. “Players out of the Super League are having a growing influence in the NRL and we see Morgan adding to that with us. He’s keen to challenge himself in the NRL and we want to give him that opportunity.”