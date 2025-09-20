Leeds Rhinos are reserves champions for 2025 after a hard-fought 8-0 victory over Warrington Wolves in today’s (Saturday) Grand Final at AMT Headingley.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A momentum of individual magic and 40 minutes’ sensational defence secured the title for league leaders Leeds, all their points coming in an eight-minute spell in the first half. It was an excellent final played in atrocious conditions and delighted Rhinos coach Chev Walker reflected: “To nil a team is credit to the lads and the character and spirit they have shown all year, which has been great.”

Rhinos included 11 under-18s, who could be involved again next Saturday in the academy Grand Final, also against Warrington, at HJ Stadium. They were without Jack Sinfield after he featured for the first team at Wigan Warriors the previous evening, but Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Presley Cassell all have Super League experience and Jack Smith featured after spending much of the season on loan at London Broncos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand-off and eventual man of the match George Brown turned a half-chance into the game’s only try, after 22 minutes. Littlewood did well to get an offload away and the highly-rated number six threw a dummy, pinned back his ears and scooted over from 30 metres out.

Man of the match George Brown with the trophy after Leeds Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves in the treserves Grand Final at AMT Headingley. Picture by Peter Smith.

Jack Smith couldn’t convert, but landed two goals as the visitors conceded four successive penalties. Leeds were put under huge pressure in the second half and it took an outstanding defensive effort to keep Warrington scoreless. McCormack made a try-saving tackle to halt Charlie Walker after he broke clear and Isaac Reid was held up over Rhinos’ line. At the other end, Shane Tuohey knocked on in the act of touching down and a break by McCormack came to nothing.

Walker was proud of the way his side protected their line after half-time. “They are brave,” he said. “I’ve said all year, their willingness to do stuff that no one else is willing to do - especially at this level - is credit to them and the environment they have developed themselves. We just facilitate it and it’s up to them whether they do the work. They keep tipping in and buying in, so it’s great for the club going forward.”

Match-winner Brown was 18th man for a Super League game earlier this season is regarded by the club’s management as one of their most promising exciting prospects. Walker said: “He has a had a great year, all the way from Boxing Day when he came up with a later winner in that game. It’ll stand him in good stead for the moments to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having topped the table from Warrington at reserve level, Leeds were second to the Wolves in the under-18s competition. Warrington went through the regular season unbeaten and handed Rhinos their only defeat, by a single point. “We rested a few this week,” Walker added. “We’ll crack on now and try and get the double.”

Elliott Fox, Harry Smith and Noah Whittingham with the trophy after Leeds Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves in the reserves Grand Final. Picture by Peter Smith

Leeds Rhinos reserves: Thomas, Proud, Hardy, N McCormack, J Smith, G Brown, H Smith, Littlewood, Fox, Nicholson-Watton, Smart, Lloyd, Cassell. Subs Tuohey, Butterfield, D Jones-Buchanan, Whittingham.

Warrington Wolves reserves: Webster, Sergent, Walker, Duffy, Lund, Hickey, Regan, Wood, Hartill, McKinney, Staton, Raughter, Green. Subs Barratt, Reid, McKler, Bajer.

Referee: Milo McKelvey (Huddersfield).