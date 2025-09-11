Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Matt Frawley appears to have announced the end of his playing career.

In a message on social media today (Thursday) the 30-year-old Australian thanked “everyone who has played a part and supported me throughout my career”. Though he did not specifically mention retirement, Frawley added he is “excited to stay connected to the game and to see what’s next”.

Frawley joined Rhinos ahead of the 2024 campaign and is out of contract at the end of this season. He made 26 appearances last year, but featured only six times in 2025, the last of those in a home win against Huddersfield Giants at Easter.

Leeds Rhinos' Matt Frawley appears to have announced his playing retirement. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He was usurped by Jake Connor, who joined Leeds from Giants in pre-season, at first-choice scrum-half, with back-up Jack Sinfield also moving ahead of him in the packing order. Frawley had a spell in Leeds’ reserves and joined Giants on loan in June, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury last month. Frawley previously played for Huddersfield in 2029 and also featured for Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders in the southern hemisphere NRL.