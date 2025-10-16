Leeds Rhinos news: shock as first-choice forward released over 'personal matter'

Leeds Rhinos have released first-choice forward James Bentley from the final two years of his contract.

The shock move comes just six months after the second-rower signed a new deal keeping him at the club until the end of 2027. At the time, he said he was “really happy to be staying and excited about the future with the club”.

Bentley began his career at Bradford Bulls and joined Rhinos from St Helens three years ago. He made 81 appearances for Leeds, including 27 this year. A club statement said: “Leeds Rhinos have today released back-row James Bentley from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect. Bentley joined the Rhinos in 2022 from St Helens and the 27-year-old had agreed an extension to his contract in April.

James Bentley, who has been released from his Leeds Rhinos contract. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“However, due to a personal matter, both parties have agreed a release from the remainder of his contract to allow Bentley to look at other options for 2026 and beyond in his best interests. Leeds Rhinos as a club will continue to offer James support.”

Bentley is the second back-rower to leave Rhinos since the end of the 2025 season last month, following Morgan Gannon’s departure to NRL club New Zealand Warriors. Hooker Andy Ackers this week signed for Bradford after being released from the final year of his Leeds deal. Bentley is likely to be linked with a return to Bull who were today confirmed as a Betfred Super League club for 2026.