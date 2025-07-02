Legend Kallum Watkins focussed on Leeds Rhinos success as honour and a privilege comment made

Evergreen Kallum Watkins has put thoughts of a possible England recall to one side as he concentrates on bringing success back to Leeds Rhinos.

Watkins is one of Betfred Super League’s most in-form forwards, but was not included when England’s UK-based train-on squad was named this week. He was Sky Sports’ man of the match after a two-try performance in Rhinos’ 48-30 win against Leigh Leopards last Friday and has produced a string of outstanding performances since rejoining Leeds from Salford Red Devils in April.

The 34-year-old has been capped 29 times by England and featured in the 2017 World Cup final against Australia, prompting some pundits to speculate he could yet force his way into contention for this year’s Aussies. But asked if he would like another crack at the Kangaroos in three months’ time, Watkins insisted he has more immediate targets.

He stressed: “That’s in October - I am playing everywhere at the minute so I don’t know what kind of position to cement, but I’m just trying to focus on playing and getting a good run of games. Playing for Leeds is an honour and a privilege and it comes with expectations, so you’ve got to perform at your best. You’re expected to win.

Kallum Watkins was Sky Sports' man of the match when Leeds Rhinos beat Leigh Leopards last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I want to help the team as much as possible and hopefully we can kick on from there. Whatever happens, happens. I’m not focussing on that, I’m focussing on Leeds.”

Watkins’ time at Salford came to an unhappy end amid a financial crisis which has seen many of their star names move on. Leeds were quick to snap up their former captain, who won three Grand Finals during his first spell with the club from 2008-2019. Initially signed until the end of this season, he is now contracted for 2026.

“It has been good coming back,” Watkins said. “I have been enjoying it, it has been quite a smooth transition to come over and I feel really grateful for being given an opportunity. I am trying to grab it with both hands. I think it’s a really good squad that's competing with each other and that shows in the fact there’s players who are fit who can’t make the team at the minute. That is what's going to push us to be better.”

Kallum Watkins scores his second try in Leeds Rhinos' win against Leigh Leopards last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Watkins admitted he is enjoying being on the same side as former Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants pivot Jake Connor, who has been Leeds’ - and Super League’s - most impressive player so far this term. “He is great to play with,” he said. “He is a competitor and that’s what you get out of playing with him.

“The game slows down when he has got the ball in his hands and he makes things happen. He has been outstanding this year and if he keeps going in this form, the Man of Steel will be up for grabs, definitely. He has been that good.”

Rhinos have lost only three of the nine games Watkins has played since his return, the first of those being at home to Sunday’s hosts Hull KR. The win against Leigh saw Leeds bounce back from a loss at St Helens seven days earlier, but Watkins stressed they indeed to be better this weekend.

“We were just happy to get the win,” he said of the eight-try performance which lifted Leeds into third place on the table. “It was like a game of touch and pass in the second half, both defences were quite poor and Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] won't be too happy about that, but the positives are getting a good response [from the previous game].

Kallum Watkins is congratulated by Leeds Rhinos teammates after scoring his second try against Leigh Leopards last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We showed a bit of quality with the ball, but we need to work on defence. We can be positive we got the result against a good team, they're great with the ball and it was an entertaining game as well.”