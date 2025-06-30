6 Leeds Rhinos players named in England squad as Wigan Warriors St Helens, Warrington Wolves also dominate

Six Leeds Rhinos players have today been named in a 32-man England train-on squad ahead of this year’s Ashes.

Second-rowers James McDonnell and Morgan Gannon, who have yet to play for England are both included, along with centres Ash Handley and Harry Newman and props Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd. As expected, there is no place for scrum-half Jake Connor, who was top of the Man of Steel leaderboard when it went secret last week. McDonnell played for Ireland at the World Cup three years ago.

Newman was the only Leeds player involved in last year’s two-Test series against Samoa, when Handley was ruled out because of injury. Only Wigan Warriors, with seven, have more players in the squad than Leeds, though St Helens also boast six inclusions.

There are five players from Warrington Wolves, four from Hull KR and two each from Wakefield Trinity – whose Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken – and Leigh Leopards. Five clubs, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils, are unrepresented.

Leeds Rhinos'James McDonnell is in the England train-on squad. Picturer by David Harrison.

Hull KR’s James Batchelor, Harry Robertson and George Delaney of Saints and Leigh’s ex-Rhinos forward Owen Trout are other players in contention for a first England cap when the series against Australia kicks off at Wembley on Saturday, October 25.

The Warrington duo of Matty Ashton and Danny Walker and Saints’ Jack Welsby are included in the 32, despite being on the long-term injury list. The group does not include players based in the southern hemisphere NRL. The squad will meet this week and England coach Shaun Wane said: “It has been hard finding chances for the players to get together in such a busy Super League season, so it will be good for them to spend some time together thinking about the challenges ahead.

“We’ve built a tight England spirit over the three years since the World Cup campaign - with successful home series against Tonga and Samoa - and staying in touch with all the players as I do, I know there’s a hunger and desperation to be involved against Australia at the end of this year. Bringing in some new faces who haven’t played for me before will show the competition for places we have, especially when you add in the players we have available in the NRL, I’ve always said it’s up to the players to show me what they can do with their performances on a weekly basis.”

Leeds Rhinos' Morgan Gannon is in England's Ashes train-on squad. Picture by Steve Riding.

The Betfred Super League England men’s train-on squad is: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), James Batchelor (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington), George Delaney (St Helens), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Ash Handley (Leeds), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), James Harrison (Warrington), Tom Holroyd (Leeds), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan), James McDonnell (Leeds), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds), Junior Nsemba (Wigan), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds), Brad O’Neill (Wigan), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Harry Smith (Wigan), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Owen Trout (Leigh), Danny Walker (Warrington), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington).