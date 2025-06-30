Leeds Rhinos fans confident for Hull KR game after 'sublime' attacking masterclass but defence is a worry

After the dismal loss to St Helens a week earlier, the YEP’s fans jury were delighted to see Leeds Rhinos bounce back with a 48-30 home win over Leigh Leopards.

Rhinos ran in eight tries as they rattled up their highest score of the season to reclaim third place in Betfred Super League ahead of this Sunday’s trip to leaders Hull KR. There was praise for Rhinos players across the board, with the tries from Kallum Watkins, Lachie Miller and Mikolaj Oledzki being the main highlights. But one of our panel, in particular, reckons it’ll be a long afternoon in East Yorkshire if Leeds don’t pull up their socks defensively.

BECKY OXLEY

Had you asked me before the match what I thought the score would be, I would have predicted a narrow difference of four-six points and a low-scoring contest. However, the reality was completely different. The game was fluid, with excellent attacking play resulting in a total of 78 points.

A delighted Mikolaj Oledzki scores his first try since June, 2023, during Leeds Rhinos' win against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The skill levels, particularly in attack, were outstanding from both teams and, in my opinion, this was the best performance the Rhinos have delivered this season. The precision of the passing and the distance achieved with the passes were remarkable, contributing to an exhilarating game of rugby.

I believe Jake Connor deserved the man of the match award for his flawless kicking and offensive play, although the official man of the match, Kallum Watkins, demonstrated why he has earned another contract for next year, showcasing his experience throughout the game. It was also heartwarming to see Mikolaj Oledzki score after a two-year drought without a try and he certainly expressed his gratitude to Jake for facilitating that moment.

After the previous week’s performance, Brad Arthur once again showed why we want him to remain with us next year. He helped us break free from our previous struggles and return to the style of play we need, avoiding the stagnation we have experienced in past seasons.

Facing Hull KR on Sunday at their home ground will be a challenging match, but it is certainly not beyond our reach. If we maintain the level of play we exhibited last Friday, we should be able to put up a strong fight and hopefully, we can bring back two points.

Lachie Miller en-route to scoring a spectacular long-range try for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

IAIN SHARP

In days of old, BBC TV’s Grandstand used to show the second half of a rugby league game live on a Saturday afternoon, as an answer to another sort of wrestling on the other side. Every so often, Frank Bough or David Coleman, in a big sheepskin coat, used to pop up and run a try of the season contest, usually with the score called by Eddie Waring. On Friday night, Leeds attempted to fill the 2025 equivalent themselves with a range of tries from all over the place.

The highlights for me were the 85-yard scorcher that put Lams to the slaughter, Big Mik for avoiding that ignominious end-of-season naked lap of the pitch and Kallum Watkins selling a dummy so outrageous he could flog ‘avoid being gullible’ courses to Leigh players for £100 each via an anonymous PO Box. Folks have been critical this season of Leeds’ lack of attacking edge. That certainly wasn’t a problem last week, but at the expense of previous drum-tight defence. Paraphrasing footballer Johan Cruyff, to win, you have to score more than them and that’s what Leeds did.

Kallum Watkins scored one of the tries of the season as Leeds Rhinos beat Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

We have a trip to the Far East (of Hull) this week and the real acid test this season. Hull KR, at their home and for a change, not on a freezing cold night in March. They’ve been the stand out team this season, but were lucky at Headingley. Could we just ?

DAVID MUHL

Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson said a week is a long time in politics. Last Friday, the Rhinos showed a week is also a long time in rugby league. Seven days earlier we had an awful performance against Saints, but on Friday we played some sublime rugby.

There were great performances across the park; the official man of the match was deservedly Kallum Watkins, but others ran him close. Jake Connor had a superb game, with the boot and some of his passing was worth the entrance money alone. His pass to Kallum for his second try was out of this world. Kallum took the ball well, made an outrageous dummy and went in for one of the best tries you’ll see all season at Headingley.

Brodie Croft had an excellent game both in attack and defence as did Lachie Miller, who ran 25 yards to take the pass from a falling Harry Newman and ghosted to the line. One of the stars of the team this year, James McDonnell, had an off game and looks like he needs a rest. He seemed a yard off the pace and not up to his usual high standard.

Credit must go to Leigh for contributing to a thrilling game. Some folk were complaining that our defence was poor, but I thought this was more down to the excellent play of Leigh who showed great skill and were always ready to throw the ball around and offload. It was good to see Mikolaj Oledzki get over the line for the first time in a few seasons, his delight was obvious for all to see.

Nights like these under the lights on a Friday are what we fans love and just over 14,000 made Headingley rock. On to Hull KR next and this should be a cracker, let’s hope the positive team turns up and we give them a real good game. I’m tipping Leeds, although I always do.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Friday evening saw us return to winning ways in a chaotic victory over Leigh which saw 78 points scored between both sides, a match which I'm sure was enjoyed by neutral fans. Our attack was arguably the best it has been all season and a perfect response to the previous week’s performance.

All of our eight tries were impressive, whether it was through individual bits of skill or quality teamwork. It was pleasing to see us somewhat take the shackles off and play with freedom, a rare occurrence under Brad Arthur and his usual structured tactics. The signing of Kallum Watkins looks to be a stroke of genius. It's always risky bringing club legends back, but he has picked up where he left off at Leeds and I must have watched his second try back at least 100 times since Friday.

With our attacking freedom came consequences in some pretty lacklustre defending. If you would have offered me a 18-point win over Leigh before the game, I would have snatched your hand off, but to concede 30 points at home is poor. It’s the most we’ve conceded in a game this year so hopefully it is just a blip, as our defence this year has been impressive.

Looking ahead to Hull KR, we will need to be at our very best to get anything out of this game. In the reverse fixture, we went toe to toe with them for 65 minutes, which does inspire some belief we can get a win, but it is a very big ask. One thing is for certain, if we defend there like we did on Friday, the scoreline could get embarrassing for Leeds.