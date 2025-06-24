2 Leeds Rhinos in top 18 as Man of Steel table is hidden: Hull FC, Hull KR stars also among leaders

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Jun 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 17:52 BST
Leeds Rhinos are top of one prestigious table after 15 league rounds.

Rhinos’ Jake Connor heads the Steve Precott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard, five points clear of his nearest rival, Hull forward Herman Ese’ese. Leeds, who are fourth in Betfred Super League, have two players in the top-10, with full-back Lachie Miller in joint-sixth place, despite missing Rhinos’ first four league fixtures.

Each Super League fixture is watched by a member of a 21-strong panel of former players, who awards three points to their man of the match, two for the runner-up and one to their third-ranked player. Up until now, the voting has been revealed after each round, but the results will be kept secret from week 16 onwards. The top three players on the leaderboard are announced at the end of the regular season and three panel members will then meet to ratify the winner. Here’s the top 18 names on the Man of Steel table before it goes dark until the awards ceremony in October.

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis was the 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel. Here's the top 18 on the 2025 leaderboard after 15 rounds. There will now be no more updates until the top three are announced at the end of the regular season.

1. First: Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

21 points. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

21 points.

2. Second: Herman Ese'ese (Hull FC)

16 points. Photo: Steve Riding

16 points.

3. Third: Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

15 points. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

15 points.

4. Fourth: Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

13 points. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

13 points.

5. Fifth: Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

12 points. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

12 points.

6. Sixth: Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

12 points. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

