Leeds Rhinos won’t give up super-sub Sam Lisone without a fight.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos remain hopeful the former Samoan international will agree a contract, despite strong interest from Betfred Super League rivals, including Hull FC. Lisone joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2023 season and his current deal expires this autumn.

Lisone told the Yorkshire Evening Post last month he is considering a return to Australia, where his partner, Georgia Hale, plays in the NRL Women’s competition.But he also stressed: “I love it here, there’s no other team I’d want to play for, to be honest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Rugby League this week revealed Hull FC are among a number of teams interested in signing Lisone, particularly if - as expected - Betfred Super League’s overseas quota is expanded from next season. The 31-year-old is ever-present for Rhinos this year and has been in impressive recent form.

Sam Lisone scores for Leeds Rhinos during their win at Castleford Tigers in May. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease told the YEP: “We met him a couple of weeks ago and said we’ll try and work something out, but a few things have got to fall in place on the salary cap. He told me a couple of weeks ago he wants to stay and play in Vegas and go for another year so that’s what we are trying to make happen. If he has got offers it wouldn’t shock me - he is allowed to get offers, but I don’t know anything about that. Sam will make the right choice for Sam.”

Lisone and Australians Matt Frawley and Ethan Clark-Wood are now the only players in the final year of their Leeds contract. Frawley is on loan at Huddersfield Giants after dropping down Rhinos’ half-back pecking order and outside-back Clark-Wood has made just one first team appearance.

“We’ve not said no to them yet,” Blease said. “We are working through it all. It is going to be a few weeks before we can decide either way. We’ve got about 14 players out of contract at the end of next season and I am working on 2027 now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos sporting directore Ian Blease. Picture by James Hardisty.

“We want to speak to our players who are out of contract first [before exploring the market], but the feedback is pretty good. They all want to stay up to now, so that is pretty good.”

Rhinos still don’t know who will coach them next term, with Brad Arthur yet to make a decision on his future. Leeds are keen to keep him, but the former Parramatta Eels boss wants to coach again in the NRL at some stage and is also anxious to be closer to his sons, who play in that competition.

“It’s still on-going,” Blease said of the coaching situation. “We have got a board meeting this week where it will be discussed. We have got to be patient and wait for the right time, but then again, we have to make a decision pretty soon.

“We are in regular contact with him. The players like him and are playing well for him and long may it continue. Hopefully he will make the decision to stay, but time will tell on that.”