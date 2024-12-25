Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dozen new faces are set to feature when Leeds Rhinos meet visitors Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity coach Daryl Powell, whose side are preparing for their return to Betfred Super League after a season in the Championship, has named a 22-man squad, including seven off-season recruits. Centre Corey Hall is poised to face his former club, alongside another signing from Hull KR, forward Matty Storton. The ex-Hull FC duo of three-quarter Cam Scott and stand-off Jake Trueman are also included, as are half-back Olly Russell (from Huddersfield Giants), back-rower Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans) and full-back Josh Rourke (London Broncos).

Rhinos’ five off-season signings are all in the hosts’ squad, including Ryan Hall who will make his first Leeds appearance since 2018 following his move from Hull KR. Ex-Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo is on the other wing, Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast) at prop and Cooper Jenkins (Norths Devils) on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Gold Coast Titans forward Seth Nikotemo is set to make his first appearance for Wakefield Trinity when they visit Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Former Huddersfield Giants back Jake Connor was due to start in the centre, but has been switched to full-back in place of Alfie Edgell, who underwent surgery after suffering a fractured jaw in training last Friday. That has led to coach Brad Arthur reshuffling the side he named last week.

Ash Handley, who returns from a wrist injury, will now partner Harry Newman – originally named on the bench – in the centres and teenager Joe Diskin has been drafted into the matchday squad. Prop Tom Holroyd will make his comeback, following a long-term concussion, among the substitutes.

Teenagers Presley Cassell, Jack Smith and Jacob Stead get an opportunity off the bench after impressing in training with the first team. The hosts are without full-back Lachie Miller, centre Ned McCormack, half-back Fergus McCormack and forward Ben Littlewood due to hamstring injuries, and second-row Morgan Gannon isn’t risked, because of a sore Achilles.

Leeds Rhinos: Connor, Sivo, Handley, Newman, R Hall, B Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith. Subs O'Connor, Lisone, J Smith, Jenkins, J Sinfield, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Warren, Cassell, Stead, Holroyd, Diskin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor, with ball, is one of five new signings set to play for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Wakefield Trinity: from Walmsley, Scott, C Hall, Trueman, O Russell, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Uele, Storton, Vagana, Lino, Cozza, Rourke, J Croft, Shaw, H Smith, Booth, Lingard, Staveley-Carr, Delaney, D Sinfield, Stephenson.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Boxing Day, 11.30am.