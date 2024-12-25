Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: latest Festive Challenge team news
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trinity coach Daryl Powell, whose side are preparing for their return to Betfred Super League after a season in the Championship, has named a 22-man squad, including seven off-season recruits. Centre Corey Hall is poised to face his former club, alongside another signing from Hull KR, forward Matty Storton. The ex-Hull FC duo of three-quarter Cam Scott and stand-off Jake Trueman are also included, as are half-back Olly Russell (from Huddersfield Giants), back-rower Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans) and full-back Josh Rourke (London Broncos).
Rhinos’ five off-season signings are all in the hosts’ squad, including Ryan Hall who will make his first Leeds appearance since 2018 following his move from Hull KR. Ex-Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo is on the other wing, Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast) at prop and Cooper Jenkins (Norths Devils) on the bench.
Former Huddersfield Giants back Jake Connor was due to start in the centre, but has been switched to full-back in place of Alfie Edgell, who underwent surgery after suffering a fractured jaw in training last Friday. That has led to coach Brad Arthur reshuffling the side he named last week.
Ash Handley, who returns from a wrist injury, will now partner Harry Newman – originally named on the bench – in the centres and teenager Joe Diskin has been drafted into the matchday squad. Prop Tom Holroyd will make his comeback, following a long-term concussion, among the substitutes.
Teenagers Presley Cassell, Jack Smith and Jacob Stead get an opportunity off the bench after impressing in training with the first team. The hosts are without full-back Lachie Miller, centre Ned McCormack, half-back Fergus McCormack and forward Ben Littlewood due to hamstring injuries, and second-row Morgan Gannon isn’t risked, because of a sore Achilles.
Leeds Rhinos: Connor, Sivo, Handley, Newman, R Hall, B Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith. Subs O'Connor, Lisone, J Smith, Jenkins, J Sinfield, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Warren, Cassell, Stead, Holroyd, Diskin.
Wakefield Trinity: from Walmsley, Scott, C Hall, Trueman, O Russell, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Uele, Storton, Vagana, Lino, Cozza, Rourke, J Croft, Shaw, H Smith, Booth, Lingard, Staveley-Carr, Delaney, D Sinfield, Stephenson.
Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Boxing Day, 11.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.