Leeds Rhinos news: Grand Final winner's son drafted in v Wakefield Trinity after injury reshuffle

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 21:43 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 08:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A famous name has been drafted in after a serious injury forced Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur to reshuffle his Boxing Day lineup.

Teenager Joe Diskin replaces Alfie Edgell in Rhinos’ 25-man squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge derby with Wakefield Trinity. Full-back Edgell underwent surgery on Saturday, the day after suffering a fractured jaw in a training accident.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur reveals Christmas wish ahead of Boxing Day v Wakef...

Diskin, who will be among the substitutes, moved up from Rhinos’ scholarship into their academy ahead of the 2024 season and has trained regularly with the first team. The Dewsbury Moor product was originally a full-back, but converted to hooker - his father Matt’s position - this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Joe Diskin has been called into Leeds Rhinos' Boxing Day squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.Joe Diskin has been called into Leeds Rhinos' Boxing Day squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Joe Diskin has been called into Leeds Rhinos' Boxing Day squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Matt Diskin won four Grand Finals with Rhinos and was man of the match when they beat Bradford Bulls to be crowned Super League champions for the first time 20 years ago. With first-choice full-back Lachie Miller also on the casualty list as he recovers from a hamstring injury, new signing Jake Connor will start in the number one role – after initially being named at centre – and Harry Newman steps up from the bench into the three-quarters.

Related topics:Wakefield TrinityDewsbury MoorJake ConnorHarry Newman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice