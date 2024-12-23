Leeds Rhinos news: Grand Final winner's son drafted in v Wakefield Trinity after injury reshuffle
Teenager Joe Diskin replaces Alfie Edgell in Rhinos’ 25-man squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge derby with Wakefield Trinity. Full-back Edgell underwent surgery on Saturday, the day after suffering a fractured jaw in a training accident.
Diskin, who will be among the substitutes, moved up from Rhinos’ scholarship into their academy ahead of the 2024 season and has trained regularly with the first team. The Dewsbury Moor product was originally a full-back, but converted to hooker - his father Matt’s position - this year.
Matt Diskin won four Grand Finals with Rhinos and was man of the match when they beat Bradford Bulls to be crowned Super League champions for the first time 20 years ago. With first-choice full-back Lachie Miller also on the casualty list as he recovers from a hamstring injury, new signing Jake Connor will start in the number one role – after initially being named at centre – and Harry Newman steps up from the bench into the three-quarters.
