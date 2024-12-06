Aussie import Cooper Jenkins has revealed why he joined Leeds Rhinos, what his role in the team will be - and how pre-season here compares to the NRL.

Jenkins was snapped up by Rhinos on a two-year contract after an outstanding season with Norths Devils, scoring seven tries in 19 appearances as the Brisbane-based side won the Queensland Cup and playing a starring role in their NRL State Championship victory against Newtown Jets.

The front-rower came through the development system at hometown club Newcastle Knights and trained with NRL side Dolphins at the start of the 2023 season, but has yet to play at the top level. His form is understood to have caught the eye of some of Australia’s elite teams, but he insisted moving to England was the right decision personally and professionally.

“It is a big opportunity for me to come and play for such a great club, under a good coach and good organisation,” Jenkins told The Yorkshire Evening Post. “I want to come over and prove myself and hopefully be playing week-in, week-out for Leeds.”

Cooper Jenkins celebrates Norths Devils winning the NRL State Championship Grand Final against Newtown Jets at Accor Stadium, Sydney, in October. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

While most Australians arrive in England towards the end of their career, often having already established themselves in the NRL, Jenkins is taking the opposite approach. The 23-year-old reflected: “It is early in my career, but they’ve just changed the criteria for us young fellas to come over here.

“It makes it easier for us to get over here and that expands our options of where we can play. I thought playing regular Super League would be the best for me at the moment. Everyone wants to play in the NRL, but I’d love to come over here and prove myself, see how I enjoy it and who knows what’s in the future for me? My goal is just to keep healthy and improve my game under a lot of great players at the club and see what I can do over the next couple of years.”

Jenkins left Norths just before ex-Leeds coach Rohan Smith returned there, in October. The pair haven’t worked together, as Smith’s previous spell at the club ended before Jenkins joined them. He was, however, a 2024 teammate of Papua New Guinea forward Jeremiah Simbiken who will be at Casteford Tigers next year.

Coach Brad Arthur is putting Leeds Rhinos through their paces in pre-season. Picture by Peter Smith.

Despite coming from Australia’s best team outside the NRL, Jenkins knows he is moving into a better competition. “Super League is definitely a step up,” he stressed. “Pre-season has been tough, probably the toughest I’ve done. I have done a couple of NRL ones as well.

“The level of footy is way higher than Queensland Cup. It will be interesting to see how the game is, but it’ll definitely be a different game over here. I am keen to get a trial and see how it goes.”

That opportunity will come on Boxing Day when Jenkins is set to feature, alongside Leeds’ four other recruits, in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley. “I am heaps keen,” he said.

“I think most of the boys will be playing so it’ll be a good hit-out. I’ve heard it’ll be pretty cold, but I am looking forward to getting out there and ripping in. It’ll be a chance to see what the crowd’s like as well, playing at our home ground, so I am keen as.

“We train at Headingley a couple of days a week and it’s a great set up. There’s a lot of history and it’s cool walking out to train. I can’t wait to play there with the crowd in - I’ve heard it’s a great atmosphere.”

The Christmas derby is also an opportunity for fans to get a first look at Rhinos’ new lineup. “The squad here is good and we have good depth, especially in our forwards and middle ranks,” Jenkins said. “That’s making us compete for our spots. It brings the training intensity up, we are all competing against each other, but we all want to do well for each other as well.”

The Australian has some versatility, but confirmed he will be operating in the front-row for Leeds. “I’ve played middle for probably the last two years,” he said. “I was an edge back-rower before that and a centre before that, so I’ve kind of worked my way in, but at the moment I just train in the middle. I am always an option playing out wide, I am pretty athletic so I can do that if there’s an injury or something.”

Of his early experiences at Leeds, Jenkins - whose partner arrives next week - went on: “I’ve been here about three weeks now and I’m settling in good. All the boys are heaps welcoming, I am getting on really well.”