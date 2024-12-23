Alfie Edgell, middle, has undergone surgery after suffering a fractured jaw. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a major injury setback ahead of Thursday’s opening pre-season game.

The club say 20-year-old full-back Alfie Edgell is facing “a period on the sidelines” after suffering a fractured jaw in training. Edgell, who was due to start in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, sustained the injury on Friday and underwent surgery the following day.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “First and foremost we are really disappointed for Alfie. He has trained incredibly well during pre-season and we were all looking forward to seeing him start at full-back on Boxing Day.

“It was a freakish accident in training and our medical staff have looked after Alfie. Thankfully, he was able to have surgery on Saturday to get the healing process started. At this stage, we are not certain on how long he will be sidelined for. I am sure he will come back from this setback and pick up where he has left off and we all wish him all the best for a speedy recovery.”

Edgell’s injury means both Rhinos’ first-choice full-backs are on the casualty list, with Lachie Miller recovering from a hamstring problem picked up in the off-season. New signing Jake Connor, who had been due to start at centre this week, could step into the role.