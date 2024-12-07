Leeds Rhinos co-captain Ash Handley has given his firm backing to a new law being brought in for all televised matches next year.

From 2025, team captains will be allowed to refer a range of decisions made by the match referee to his video assistant. The captain’s challenge, which operated at the World Cup two years ago, is used in the southern hemisphere NRL and Handley told the Yorkshire Evening Post he is “definitely in favour”.

He said: “The referees are making a call on the run and they can’t get every decision right. Sometimes the decision is very impactful on the outcome of the game so if you have a chance to challenge that and hopefully have a fair outcome and get the decision right, it will be better for the game.”

Ash Handley on the ball at pre-season training. His Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith is on the right of the picture. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The Leeds winger - who will share the captaincy with Cameron Smith - added: “Some decisions can be wrong, not because it’s done on purpose, but a split-second decision by the referee can alter the outcome of the game. It could be a very important game for a team fighting at the bottom or right at the top of the tree.

“We need it in the game, we need it to move forward and have a fair outcome in what’s going to be a massive competition. I think it’s great for the game.”

Teams are permitted one unsuccessful challenge per match. If the original decision is overturned, the challenge is retained. Clearly, captains will need to be smart about when they make a challenge. Handley said: “It depends on the situation.

“If it’s a 50-50 call you might have to leave it, but if the people involved are adamant or you’re adamant as a team the decision might be wrong, I think you’ll go for it, no matter what the time is in the game. But we’ll have to work that out on the run and see what happens with it.”

Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley is a fan of captain's challenge. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Handley will co-captain the side as Rhinos’ reigning player of the year, having scored 14 tries - many of them world-class - in 18 appearances before wrist surgery ended his 2024 campaign. “I’m looking forward to it,” he said of sharing the armband with Smith.

“I think it’s a massive year for the club so I am looking forward to being a part of the captaincy and hopefully we can have a good year.”

On a personal note, skippering the side in his testimonial season will make it extra-special. Handley, a one-club man who made his debut in 2014, will lead Rhinos out for his benefit game against Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley on Sunday, January 26. “It’s a big year for me personally, as well,” he conceded. “It is a big year all round and it’s time for us to get back up there challenging.”

Handley’s injury and subsequent surgery meant he missed the final five games of the 2024 season, but he expects to be available for Betfred Super League round one, in February. “It’s getting there,” he said of his recovery.

“It’s three or four months on now from my operation. I can do everything training-wise, it’s just about getting some strength back in my hand, which is coming along nicely.”