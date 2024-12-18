Coach Brad Arthur has revealed a surprise Boxing Day plan for Leeds Rhinos’ new signing Jake Connor.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor was an option to fill in at full-back during Lachie Miller’s recovery from the hamstring injury which will keep him out of Rhinos’ home Christmas derby with Wakefield Trinity, but Arthur has something else in mind for the former Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and England play-maker.

“He is going to spend a bit of time in the centres and a bit of time in the halves,” said the coach, who is encouraged by what he has seen from O'Connor in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing Jake Connor has impressed in training, his Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur says. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He has got better [in training] each week. The thing around Jake was just his training and his conditioning and getting his body right and he is getting better and better each week."

Connor joined Leeds in the off-season after being released from the final year of his Giants contract. Arthur added: “He said to me the other day he feels the fittest and the best he has been for a while.

"The good thing about it is he was probably a fair way off the pack when we first started, but he has bridged that gap closer and closer and he is training well. He does good things with the ball too - a lot of good things.”