Christmas will come a day late for Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon this year.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an entire season on the sidelines, the 21-year-old forward is poised to make his playing comeback in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Gannon was stood down for the whole 2024 campaign after suffering successive concussions in pre-season games, including the 2023 Christmas derby and being back out on the field will be the ideal Yuletide gift.

It has been a frustrating year for the second-rower, who was able to train, but not take part in contact sessions. Now he is enjoying the feeling of being one of the lads. He said: “These first few weeks it has been good to be like a normal player again and not have a white bib [signifying non-contact] on at training, or being told ‘you can’t do this, do something else’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Gannon is in full training and ready to play for Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It has been nice to be around it again. I’m definitely hoping to play on Boxing Day. That is the target and I want to be playing in that.”

Gannon - who burst onto the scene in 2021 after stepping up from Rhinos’ scholarship - impressed coach Brad Arthur with what he was able to do on the training field last term and has been at the heart of preparations since players returned to the club from their off-season break last month. “I have been in full training from day one,” Gannon reported.

“I’ve not even really thought about it [the concussions]. I am trying to not over-think it. If I start thinking about it I might be a bit more hesitant, so I have just got to back the rest I’ve had and trust that has done the job.”

Gannon has gained around five kilos in weight since he last played and feels fitter and stronger. He said: “Obviously last year I couldn’t have any contact so physically I had to improve my running and strength and everything like that. They are good foundations I have laid from last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Gannon is set to play for Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

With squad numbers due to be announced on New Year’s Day, Rhinos’ 12 jersey is vacant following Rhyse Martin’s departure to Hull KR. James Bentley and James McDonnell will also be pushing for a place in the starting second-row when Leeds begin their Betfred Super League campaign at home to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, February 15.

But Gannon stressed at the moment his focus is on getting in as good a shape as possible for the new season, rather than whether he’ll be in the side or what role he’ll play. “I haven’t really thought about round one,” he insisted.

“I am using it as a clean slate. I haven’t played a game of rugby for a year so I don’t really know where I am at. That’s a good thing for me as I can take it as it comes.

“Nearer the time I’ll start thinking about it, but at the minute I am just trying to get myself right and in the best position possible. I know if I am in that position, it will take care of itself.”