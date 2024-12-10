Full-back Lachie Miller has shurgged off an injury scare and insisted he will be fit to begin the new campaign with Leeds Rhinos.

Miller picked up a hamstring problem during his off-season break in Australia, but returned to Rhinos training as planned and is aiming for the Betfred Super League opener at home to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, February 15. “I’ll be right for round one, I reckon,” Miller said.

“There’s plenty of time between now and then. I am up and running and as long as everything progresses nicely, we’ll be all good.”

The 30-year-old began running last week, which was a significant milestone in his recovery. He also revealed enforced time watching the other players prepare, under coach Brad Arthur, has been put to good use.

“There’s a bit of time to go, but I feel really good,” he added. “It has been a good time for me, I’ve got to watch training and be in and around the boys and that’s helping my game, hopefully. I’ll be back fitter and stronger than before.”

Miller missed Rhinos’ final two matches of last season after suffering hamstring damage in the 68-6 hammering of Hull FC on September 6. The latest setback was similar, but a different injury.

He revealed: “When I was at home [in Australia] I went for a run and it just went on me. It is just one of those things, but it is progressing nicely and I feel good and fit. Time will tell.”

Miller joined Rhinos a year ago from Newcastle Knights. He also previously played for Cronulla Sharks in the southern hemisphere NRL, but his career before that was spent in rugby union sevens.

Stepping up to be a first-choice full-back in Super League was a big challenge and Miller admitted he feels more at home with a year in England under his belt. “It was good to see family back home,” he reflected. “But me and my wife both said when we came back it feels more like home at the moment, because it’s our little space. We were all keen to get back and we are all loving it. We are all really enjoying being part of this community.”

Rhinos’ eighth-placed finish meant it was a disappointing first season on the field, but Miller reckons Leeds’ new-look squad is shaping up well for 2025. “They have built really nicely,” he noted. “Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease] and Brad have put the work in and - having watched a lot of training - it looks really good.

“The boys who have come in have fitted right in; they are fit, they look good and the footy they are playing looks good. It’s going to be a very exciting year.”

On a personal note, Miller accepts he has had mixed fortunes in Rhinos’ colours so far. He made more tackle busts - 206 - than any other player in Super League last term and added 17 assists to his seven tries. He was sixth in the Man of Steel rankings, but accepts he made too many mistakes with the ball.

“I’ll be better [for the experience], also the guidance under Brad,” he said. “My errors were pretty bad, probably the worst in the comp for a full-back, so that’s one thing I am going to work on.

“That will come from being fitter and a bit more patient, not so erratic. I am just looking to build with our team and our spine - another year together is exciting.”