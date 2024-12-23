Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rugby league returns on Thursday when Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity become the first top-flight clubs to have a pre-season hit-out.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby league returns on Thursday when Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity become the first top-flight clubs to have a pre-season hit-out. The Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge is a Boxing Day tradition which regularly draws a five-figure gate to AMT Headingley, but armchair fans can also watch the action with the match being streamed live on Super League+.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his strongest-available squad, including all five off-season signings. For Trinity, it is a first opportunity to see how they measure up against Betfred Super League opposition following promotion at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lachie Miller, seen in Boxing Day action for Leeds Rhinos last year, will provide expert analysis on the live stream of this week's game. Picture by Steve Riding.

The broadcast is available for £6.99 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day and rises to £9.99 on the day of the game. To purchase, customers must be logged into their Our League account on the superleagueplus.co.uk website.

Our League can be joined via the same link. The full game will be available afterwards to anyone who has pre-ordered and fans who don’t buy before kick-off can also watch the replay after the final hooter for £6.49.

Coverage starts from 11.15am. Rhinos’ injured full-back Lachie Miller will provide analysis of the game, alongside commentator Lewis Smith.