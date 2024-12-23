How to watch live coverage of Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity Festive Challenge derby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rugby league returns on Thursday when Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity become the first top-flight clubs to have a pre-season hit-out. The Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge is a Boxing Day tradition which regularly draws a five-figure gate to AMT Headingley, but armchair fans can also watch the action with the match being streamed live on Super League+.
Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his strongest-available squad, including all five off-season signings. For Trinity, it is a first opportunity to see how they measure up against Betfred Super League opposition following promotion at the end of last season.
The broadcast is available for £6.99 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day and rises to £9.99 on the day of the game. To purchase, customers must be logged into their Our League account on the superleagueplus.co.uk website.
Our League can be joined via the same link. The full game will be available afterwards to anyone who has pre-ordered and fans who don’t buy before kick-off can also watch the replay after the final hooter for £6.49.
Coverage starts from 11.15am. Rhinos’ injured full-back Lachie Miller will provide analysis of the game, alongside commentator Lewis Smith.
