Leeds Rhinos fans hail Brad Arthur, take dig at 'woeful' Castleford Tigers & predict win v Hull KR

Saturday’s hammering of local rivals Castleford Tigers capped a memorable week for Leeds Rhinos.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s supporters Jury were delighted with Brad Arthur’s decision to stay on as coach next season and the team celebrated by crushing Tigers 64-6 in a one-sided romp at OneBore Stadium. Injuries remain a concern to our fans panel, but they are optimistic Leeds can beat Betfred Super League leaders Hull KR for the second time this year in Thursday’s big game at AMT Headingley.

BECKY OXLEY

What a week it was for the Rhinos. The most discussed topic of the entire season has finally been addressed, with Brad Arthur confirming his plans for next year. This brings the stability we need as we move forward and I couldn't be happier. He commands the respect of the entire club and what a performance from the whole team to express their gratitude on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds Rhinos fans enjoyed their second away win against Castleford Tigers this season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Matches against Cas are always eagerly anticipated and while I expected a Leeds victory, I didn't foresee the margin by which we won. From the very first kick, we were on fire. We passed and threw the ball around with ease, attacking and defending as if we had everything to fight for at this crucial stage of the season. If we maintain this level of play for the remainder of the season, we will be contenders for the Grand Final. However, we must not take this for granted; we need to stay grounded and focused on each match as it comes.

Jake Connor was exceptional once again, getting man of the match. If he doesn't receive the Man of Steel award at the end of the season, I truly don't know who will. His positional play and ability to visualize the game are remarkable. No matter how many times I watch him, I am always in awe of his skill level. Considering many supporters were initially sceptical about his arrival at the Rhinos, I believe they will all be eating their words now.

Next up is Hull KR and this promises to be an exciting match. If we approach it with the same mindset, I anticipate a closely contested game. I have a feeling it may come down to golden point and hopefully it will be in our favour.

IAIN SHARP

Try scorers Ryan Hall and Lachie Miller celebrate Leeds Rhinos' 64-6 win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

For Leeds fans, perhaps the most important news prior to the game at Castleford was the announcement regarding the coaching situation next season. Like a certain other BA from popular culture, Brad Arthur stressed he ‘ain’t getting on no aeroplane’ for the foreseeable future.

On field, the team celebrated in the best way possible by thumping their near neighbours. In the dim and distant past, trips to Wheldon Road were invariably tight affairs and often Leeds found a way to lose by the odd score, but at the newly-named OneBore Stadium, one way traffic on Saturday afternoon risked renaming it being named the Complete Bore by anyone who doesn’t like blow-out scores. The win was made all the more satisfying by the team doing it with a makeshift pack, given the injuries we have in the front-row at the moment.

Thursday night sees the return of Hull KR to Headingley. Leeds should go in to the game confident after both this performance and on the back of the win in east Hull in early July.

DAVID MUHL

Leeds Rhinos' Presley Cassell scored his first Super League try during the 64-6 win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

It was a very impressive performance on Saturday. Yes, the opposition was poor, but you can only play what’s in front of you. What was most pleasing to me was the team’s discipline, very few errors and only three penalties conceded.

I was a bit concerned going into this game. Castleford always seem to raise their game against us, especially at home and we were down on front-rowers, but I needn’t have had any worries. Our young replacements stood up well and both had a wonderful game.

The other concern I had was Ryan Hall’s try drought. He does play a different type of game these days, but going nine games without a score was worrying. I shouldn’t have fretted as Ryan crossed the line twice.

There were good performances across the team. Brodie Croft was on form - I like it when he takes on the defence and runs at the line. It was a close call for me as to the man of the match. Jake Connor got the Sky TV award and it was deserved, but Lachie Miller ran him very close.

We seemed to have a few walking wounded by the end and I hope we don’t end up losing players for what is a very important game on Thursday. The biggest news of the week was Brad Arthur’s signature on a new contract. The difference in the team since he came is plain for everyone to see. Our defence is awesome; for most of the 80 minutes on Saturday we never looked like allowing our line to be breached. The one disappointment was that Castleford scored.

It’s Hull KR next, on Thursday and a full house at Headingley will be hoping to see a Rhinos win. I’m confident if we play to our potential we will come away with the victory.

GAVIN MILLER

I was going to comment in response to Castleford’s performance last Saturday about how the mighty have fallen, before realising, in my lifetime, Castleford have never been described as mighty. Their best season ended with Leeds winning a Grand Final at Old Trafford. That’s not mighty, but even by their low standards, this isn’t a good Castleford team.

They have well and truly put their cue on the rack and are done for the season. Their players are really not up to scratch, but the disappointing thing for our friends down the road is that they put in so little effort, Leeds were able to score almost at will. From the opening try after five minutes, it was one way traffic and - woeful as they were - Cas simply could not compete. Marvellous Jake Connor contributed 22 points with a try and lots of conversions, while Ryan Hall, Ash Handley and even Brodie Croft managed to get a couple of tries each in what was essentially a glorified training session.

Great news surrounds Brad Arthur’s contract extension. He has done a remarkable job turning this team around. I hope he’s here long enough to see us win another Grand Final or two while Classy Cas watch on from the doldrums.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Leeds Rhinos treated us to a brilliant attacking performance as they put 11 tries past a poor Castleford Tigers side. Heading into the match, there were concerns over the size of our pack - due to injuries - and if Castleford were to have any chance, that would be their way in.

However, there was no threat of that on the day. We were dominant from the first whistle and utterly ruthless, something we have lacked in previous years. Leeds looked more fluid with Andy Ackers in at hooker, but there is an argument anyone would look good playing against this Castleford side. He needs to step up against the stronger sides now. We look to be building momentum at the right time of the season and, with second place within reach, I expect Leeds to push on and finish as high as possible.

Rhinos look to have a future superstar on their hands in Presley Cassell. This was his first start for the senior team and he did not disappoint, scoring a try and making 86 metres. At only 18 years old, he is making his presence known in Super League and the future looks bright for him. With Sam Lisone and Morgan Gannon leaving ahead of 2026, Cassell will have plenty of opportunity to grow and hopefully be a mainstay in the side for years to come.

Looking ahead to Hull KR, this is a massive game. I mentioned momentum before and if there is anything to get us firing for a run to the Grand Final, it would be a win against the runaway league leaders. We have shown this season how good we can be and now it’s time to do it on a consistent basis against the better sides. We have definitely improved since the last time these teams met at Headingley, so I back us to upset the odds and beat them for a second time this season.