Why Leeds Rhinos still seeking 'best combination' after massive win v Castleford Tigers

Coach Brad Arthur is still pondering his best combination for the upcoming play-offs.

Rhinos moved a step closer to securing a home tie - for the first time since 2017 - when they thrashed Castleford Tigers 64-6 on Saturday. A spate of injuries in the pack meant teenager Presley Cassell was given his first start and fellow forward Ben Littlewood came off the bench for only his second senior appearance.

Arthur also made one unforced change, giving hooker Andy Ackers a first start since March, with Jarrod O’Connor dropping to the bench. The team boss said that was due to “game time, mixing it up - keeping them all on their toes to make sure every week they want to go out and perform at their best”. He said: “It is going to be a big last seven weeks going into the finals and we just need to make sure everyone’s ready to play and has got enough game time before we start to look at what our best combination is.”

Cassell, who scored the third of Leeds’ 11 tries, spent two minutes off the field under the green card rule after damaging a shoulder during his second spell. He was sent back on and Arthur explained: “He got a fair whack there. We weren’t sure if we were going to put him back out there, but it was a good opportunity when there wasn’t anything structurally to get him to push through it.

It was all smiles from Leeds Rhinos' Andy Ackers - and family - after the 64-6 win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“Not toughen him up, because he is a tough kid, but to push through that tough time, because there might be a time that happens again when we are not up by 60 and we can’t afford to take him off and he has to stay there and get it done. Might as well get some practice now.”

Centre Harry Newman is expected to be fit for Thursday’s visit of table-topping Hull KR after taking a bang to a knee. Arthur said confirmed Mikolaj Oledzki “may” be available following a fractured cheekbone, but added: “The other guys are still a week or two after that.”

Hull KR are eight points clear of Rhinos and have one hand on the league leaders’ shield, but Leeds – who are close to signing Salford Red Devils forward Joe Shorrocks – are now only two points off second spot and are involved in a four-way battle with Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leigh Leopards. Arthur said: “Everyone wants to finish as high as they can and we are no different. We have got to take it a week at a time, we have got a big game this week and it would be really nice to reward ourselves with a home final, so it is definitely something we want to try and aspire to. I thought our performance was pretty professional and that professionalism is what is going to be needed next week.”

Presley Cassell on the charge for Leeds Rhinos against Castleford Tigers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The coach, though, insisted the first priority is to enjoy Saturday’s win against a poor Tigers outfit, which was their biggest of the season. “Sometimes you can start looking ahead too soon,” he said. “I want the boys to enjoy this game and their performance and we’ll crack on to it on Monday.”

The derby victory came in Leeds’ first game since Arthur announced he is staying on as coach in 2026. He prefers to stay out of the spotlight on matchdays, but was given a rapturous reception when he saluted Rhinos’ travelling fans after the final whistle. He admitted: “It’s a bit embarrassing because it’s not about me, it’s about the club and the team, but it’s nice the fans want me to stay. It is nice to be wanted, but I have really enjoyed my time. I made the decision I thought was best for my family, but the club and the players and everyone here have made it very hard for me to walk away.”

Meanwhile, Rhinos’ reserves secured a place in their Grand Final with a hard-fought 23-16 win at Castleford after the Super League game. Rhinos are guaranteed a top-two finish and will have home advantage for the decider if they win their final league game, against second-bottom Bradford Bulls at AMT Headingley on September 3.

Jack Sinfield scored a try, three goals and a drop goal. Leeds’ other tries came from Harley Thomas, Dylan Proud and Zak Lloyd, but they lost hooker Joe Diskin early on after he suffered a dislocated shoulder.