Leeds Rhinos news: full details & reaction as Brad Arthur contract decision announced

Coach Brad Arthur is staying at Leeds Rhinos.

After 12 months of uncertainty, Arthur has agreed a rolling contract which will keep him at Rhinos for the 2026 season. The deal includes a clause for future years which will be activated if both Arthur and the club are happy to continue.

The 51-year-old Australian joined Leeds in July, 2024 on a 10-game deal. That was extended the following month until the end of this term. Though he has made it clear he’s happy at Rhinos, Arthur is also keen to coach again in the southern hemisphere and was also considering a return to Australia for family reasons.

His sons Matt and Jake both play for Newcastle Knights, but the latter is understood to be on the verge of joining Rhinos’ Betfred Super League rivals Hull FC. Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “We are delighted Brad will be staying at the Rhinos next season and hopefully for more years to come. I know it was a big decision for him and his family.

“Brad is a man of his word and he did not want to commit to us if there was any doubt that he needed to return home to Australia. As a club, we are also grateful to Brad’s family for the support they have given him. Often in professional sport there is a danger we can forget that the decisions that players and coaches make have a big impact on those closest to them.

“Brad has had a big impact on our entire club, as I hoped he would when he arrived last year for that first 10 week spell. He has developed our young players and set standards for our all squad.

“Whilst we have got so much still to look forward to this season, I am looking forward to seeing how Brad and his backroom team take the squad to the next level with another pre-season under their belt this winter having seen what has happened already in the last year,” added Blease.

Arthur said: “I am really pleased to be staying here at the Rhinos. My family and I have been made to feel so welcome since the first day I walked in the door at AMT Headingley and I am excited about what this group of players can achieve. I would like to thank Paul Caddick and Ian Blease, in particular, for the support and patience they have shown to me.

“I always said from the outset that I only wanted to be here if I felt I could help make the team better and have an impact on this group of players. I am so proud of how they have grown as a group, no one can ever doubt their determination and commitment to the club and each other and I think that is something that shouldn’t be underestimated. I am looking forward to building on those foundations with our coaching team in the months ahead.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family for their support. Having come over here originally for two and half months, Leeds has certainly made us feel at home. I am looking forward to the remainder of the season and this group of players fulfilling their potential.”