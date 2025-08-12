Castleford Tigers news: new name announced for stadium ahead of club centenary

Castleford Tigers have announced a new name for their Wheldon Road base.

The ground is now the OneBore Stadium under a naming rights deal with civil engineering company OneBore Tunnelling. The new backers - described as a “complete trenchless solutions provider serving a diverse customer base across the utilities and infrastructure sectors” have local headquarters opposite the stadium on Wheldon Road.

The ground had been known as The Jungle under various naming rights deals, but was previously without a title sponsor this season. Saturday’s derby with Leeds Rhinos will be the first game played at the renamed venue. OneBore managing director Brian Sharkey said: “Having purchased the land directly opposite the ground as our new head office and yard we were looking to do something to support the local community. In Castleford, the Castleford Tigers ground is an important central hub for the community, bringing everyone together in their common support of the Tigers.

The sun has set on the Jungle with a new name being announced for Castleford Tigers' stadium. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“After sponsoring a match against Hull KR we were offered the chance to sponsor the stadium, which we jumped at. We felt this was a great opportunity to embed ourselves into the community and support the club that stands at the heart of the Castleford community.

“We look forward to being active partners with Castleford Tigers and it is with pride we put our name on the stadium. The OneBore Stadium has a great ring to it and as partners we pledge our support to the team. There is a lot of positive change happening with the team as we end this season and I hope the new stadium name, along with the other key changes, helps support the team as they move into their centenary year.”

Craig Jeffels, Tigers’ commercial director, said the deal is “a huge step forward for the club commercially and signals the start of a new era for our unique home”. He added: “As part of OneBore Tunnelling’s expansion plans, they recently relocated their business to larger premises in Castleford and wanted to become a big part of our club and wider community.

“They not only understand the importance of Castleford Tigers and the role it plays within the town and across the district, but also the reach and exposure the company can receive both locally and nationally as our naming rights partner. The OneBore Stadium will now be known across rugby league as the home of our successful and long-established club, which enters its centenary year in 2026.

Castleford Tigers take on Hull FC in a pre-season game at what is now OneBore Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I would like to thank directors Brian [Sharkey] and Shaun [Walsh] at OneBore for their genuine and honest approach throughout the process. Their passion and excitement for the future of the Tigers shined through in every conversation and I look forward to working with them to strengthen the partnership for the future.”