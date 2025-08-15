Leeds Rhinos news: surprise selection revealed for derby v Castleford Tigers amid prop injury crisis

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has revealed a surprise selection decision for tomorrow’s (Saturday) derby at Castleford Tigers.

Injuries have left Rhinos with only two specialist props in their 21-man squad and Arthur confirmed 18-year-old Presley Cassell will take on the role in only his fourth senior appearance. Cassell, who has played most of his lower-grade rugby as a back-rower, made his debut against Salford Red Devils last month and was a substitute in his three games so far.

As revealed by the Yorkshire Evening Post on Tuesday, Cooper Jenkins rolled an ankle in training at the start of the week, while fellow props Mikolaj Oledzki (fractured cheekbone), Tom Holroyd (wrist) and Tom Nicholson-Watton (foot) remain on the long-term casualty list. At his weekly preview press conference today, Arthur was keen to talk about who will be playing, rather than who’s not.

Teenager Presley Cassell will make his first start for Leeds Rhinos when they visit Castleford Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He said: “I like to focus on the positives with the people getting an opportunity. Who would have thought Presley was going to be given a starting opportunity after three games? It is a great opportunity for him. He will learn so much about himself and we’ll learn about him.

“He will learn what he has got to go away and work on in the pre-season. That’s the beauty of having another pre-season with these guys. When I say ‘you need to be able to do this, this and this’, he has experienced it. And it helps with their physical preparation, they buy into it a lot more because they’ve experienced it.”

Second-rower Ben Littlewood, who played on loan for Salford Red Devils against Hull FC last Sunday, will make his second senior appearance as a Leeds player. “He has worked hard,” Arthur said.

“He got an injury at the start of the year and he will come off the bench and get some good minutes. Sometimes you are forced into these situations where they might not quite have developed the trust yet, but you are forced to put them out there for longer periods and they can earn the trust from the playing group and coaching staff and/or we can show them what you need to do to earn that trust. It is a great opportunity for those guys and we’ve focused on not who’s out of the squad, but who’s in it and what they can bring.”

Hooker Andy Ackers was an unused substitute in the win at Leigh Leopards eight days ago and Arthur added: “He will get lots of game time this week. He is experienced and he will bring a lot of energy.”

There were initial fears Jenkins could be facing a long layoff, but scans revealed the damage is relatively minor. Arthur admitted he has been playing well and is a big loss, but stressed: “If he’s not ready for next week it will be the week after.”

Co-captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith will miss a third successive game because of a back problem and Arthur said the priority now is to ensure he is fit for the final few league fixtures and the play-offs.