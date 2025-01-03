Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos’ contract situation highlights a change of approach by the club.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only one member of Rhinos’ top-20 squad, new signing Maika Sivo, is tied to Leeds beyond the end of next season. Of the others, seven are in the final year of their deal and a massive 12 will be out of contract in the autumn of 2026, as things stand.

Four of Rhinos’ off-season recruits were signed on two-year deals, including Ryan Hall who has an option for 2026. Sivo, whose contract runs until the end of 2027, was the exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maika Sivo is the only member of Leeds Rhinos' top-20 squad contracted to nthe club beyond 2026. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Some players, most notably Mikolaj Oledzki whose current terms were agreed way back in 2021, are coming to the end of a lengthy deal, but Rhinos now seem to be switching to a policy of shorter-term arrangements.

That’s risky to an extent, as it obviously means top players become available sooner and more often to rival clubs. Under a change to the RFL’s laws, players in the final year of their contract are now free to talk to other clubs from December 1 of the previous year. That’s five months earlier than the old deadline. Clearly, it will mean signings for next year - and also new deals - being announced by clubs much earlier than in the past.

On the other hand, there is a risk of players whose future is secure potentially getting comfortable and having less incentive than those competing for new terms or a move elsewhere. It’s a balance sporting director Ian Blease will need to strike as he negotiates with those out of contract in 2025 or 2026, all of which will be high on his to-do list. Leeds will be keen to tie down their top stars - including two-time player of the year Oledzki, who will attract interest from Super League rivals - but also anxious to keep the squad on their toes.

Rhinos have shown they are willing to let players leave, without a fee, before the end of their contract. Paul Momirovski, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Kieran Hudson and Leon Ruan all departed at the end of last season, despite being under contract for 2025. Those players leaving created space on Rhinos’ salary cap and, in Momirovski’s case, opened a spot on the overseas quota which was used to bring in Sivo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Brown, left, is under contract with Leeds until the end of 2027, while Joe Diskin, right, is on a deal until autumn next year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

While more players have moved on than joined Rhinos over the past couple of seasons, salary cap pressure remains because of enhanced terms offered to squad members who have risen in the ranks to become first team regulars. And the policy of short-term deals doesn’t apply to up and coming players emerging through Rhinos’ youth system.

Leeds’ stated policy is to build future teams around homegrown youngsters, alongside some more experienced signings. Last June, Rhinos announced new contracts for 15 young prospects, including 10 teenagers who have yet to make their first team debut. Most of those are committed to the club until the autumn of 2027 and one, reigning academy player of the year Presley Cassell, is under contract for 12 months after that.