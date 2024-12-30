Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos pack leader Mikolaj Oledzki admits 2025 is a “big year” for him, regardless of his contract situation.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oledzki is entering the final season of his Rhinos deal, but stressed that is not his main motivation for 2025. The prop impressed in Rhinos’ Boxing Day win against Wakefield Trinity and insisted he is focused on regaining the form that made him Leeds’ player of the year in both 2021 and 2022.

“It is a big year anyway for me,” Oledzki vowed. “I feel like the last two years, I wasn’t where I wanted to be - I was a little bit off from where I wanted to be as a player. Of course I know that and there are people who make sure I know that too. Sometimes it can be a bit tough because you are looking for form and you get a bit of stick here and there, but we have got a great coach in BA [Brad Arthur] and he has invested a lot of time into me, to make me better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki admits 2025 will be a big year for him and the team. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He has simplified things for me and really worked on the detail in my game. [On Boxing Day] I felt great and I feel like I am enjoying my rugby. Whenever I enjoy my rugby, I know some of the best rugby is coming my way. I am really looking forward to [the new season].”

Leeds face Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley’s testimonial game on January 26 before beginning their competitive season in the Challenge Cup two weeks later. Oledzki accepts they have work to do before then, but feels the victory over Wakefield was an encouraging first hit-out.

He said: “I thought we started well, with good intent, which is something we want to pride ourselves on - the start of the game. There were a lot of positives, but if we want to keep striving for better and reach where we want to be, we know we can find things to improve on from that game.”

Jake Connor scored a brace of tries against Trinity in his first appearance since joining Leeds from Huddersfield Giants and Oledzki reckons that is a sign of things to come from the former England man. “He is a very, very skilful player,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikolaj Oledzki, right, watches as Jake Connor scores for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Oledzki says he'd rather play with Connor than against him. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Some of the stuff he does in training, you think ‘wow’. He goes out there and plays the game like he wants to and we are just all part of it. It’s great to have him on our team and not be playing against him.”

Rhinos also gave a run out to academy players Joe Diskin, Harley Thomas, Marcus Qareqare and George Brown, who scored the winning try. “They all rip in at training and they all deserved to get out there and show Brad and the fans what’s coming up in the next few years,” Oledzki said.

“They are all great lads and good players as well and to see them get the minutes, it’s really good. It is the reward for their hard work and what they’ve been doing at training when we do 13 v 13. They make us better because they train well and they really want to impress. It is great to have them coming up.”