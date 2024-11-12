Ex-Leeds Rhinos prop Justin Sangare reveals goal after completing move to Salford Red Devils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds Rhinos prop Justin Sangare has set his sights on silverware after being confirmed as a Salford Red Devils player.

Sangare, 26, was released by Leeds on October 23, despite having a season left on his contract. The French international joined Rhinos ahead of the 2023 season and made 42 appearances, missing just four games last season.

“I am very happy to join Salford for the next two years,” he told the Red Devils’ website. “There is a lot of potential with this group. My ambition is to win trophies and I know that is something the club is striving to achieve, so it feels like the perfect move for me.”

Justin Sangare in action for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards this year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Sangare is among 10 players to leave Rhinos since the end of their 2024 campaign, alongside David Fusitu'a, Paul Momirovski, Rhyse Martin, Mickael Goudemand, Kieran Hudson, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson and Corey Johnson. Momirovski, Goudemand, Hudson and Ruan were also under contract for next season.