With four of those being among Rhinos’ top 13 squad numbers, some big decisions have to be made over the next few months. Under a change in the sport’s anti-tampering law, players entering the last year of their deal were free to speak to rival clubs from December 1, five months earlier than previously. Here’s how long every member of Rhinos’ full-time squad has remaining on his current terms.
1. Leeds Rhinos contracts
Here's the contract situation of every player in Rhinos' full-time squad. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Lachie Miller (squad number 1)
The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of last season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Maika Sivo (no 2)
The Fijian international winger signed a three-year contract, until the end of 2027, when he joined Leeds from Parramatta Eels last autumn. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Harry Newman (no 3)
A new contract was announced for the England centre 11 months ago. He will be at Leeds until at least the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Ash Handley (no 4)
A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player - now in his testimonial season - at the club until the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Ryan Hall (no 5)
Having rejoined Rhinos from Hull KR last autumn, the 37-year-old is beginning his second spell at the club. His one-year contract includes an option for 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson
