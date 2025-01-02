Leeds Rhinos contracts: how long every 1st team player has left on current deal

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:52 GMT
Leeds Rhinos have announced a 30-man full-time squad for the upcoming season and seven of them are entering the final year of their contract.

With four of those being among Rhinos’ top 13 squad numbers, some big decisions have to be made over the next few months. Under a change in the sport’s anti-tampering law, players entering the last year of their deal were free to speak to rival clubs from December 1, five months earlier than previously. Here’s how long every member of Rhinos’ full-time squad has remaining on his current terms.

Here's the contract situation of every player in Rhinos' full-time squad.

1. Leeds Rhinos contracts

Here's the contract situation of every player in Rhinos' full-time squad. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of last season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026.

2. Lachie Miller (squad number 1)

The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of last season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The Fijian international winger signed a three-year contract, until the end of 2027, when he joined Leeds from Parramatta Eels last autumn.

3. Maika Sivo (no 2)

The Fijian international winger signed a three-year contract, until the end of 2027, when he joined Leeds from Parramatta Eels last autumn. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
A new contract was announced for the England centre 11 months ago. He will be at Leeds until at least the end of 2026.

4. Harry Newman (no 3)

A new contract was announced for the England centre 11 months ago. He will be at Leeds until at least the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player - now in his testimonial season - at the club until the end of 2026.

5. Ash Handley (no 4)

A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player - now in his testimonial season - at the club until the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Having rejoined Rhinos from Hull KR last autumn, the 37-year-old is beginning his second spell at the club. His one-year contract includes an option for 2026.

6. Ryan Hall (no 5)

Having rejoined Rhinos from Hull KR last autumn, the 37-year-old is beginning his second spell at the club. His one-year contract includes an option for 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Rhinos
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice