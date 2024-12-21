Released Leeds Rhinos centre Paul Momirovski signs for new club
The Australian was released by Rhinos in October, midway through a two-year contract. His departure cleared a place on Leeds’ overseas quota, allowing them to sign superstar Fijian winger Maika Sivo, from Parramatta Eels.
The Yorkshire Evening Post last month revealed Momirovski was considering an option to play in France and he has now signed for Elite One club Lezignan on a deal until the end of their winter-based season. The 28-year-old joined Rhinos from Sydney Roosters a year ago and scored seven tries in 24 appearances.
On the club’s social media, Momirovski said: “I’m looking forward to getting to Lézignan and having a good second part of the season with the team. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the club's supporters”.
The club announcement added: “He can evolve into centre and/or half positions. His experience will be a major asset to the green-and-whites in this second part of the season.”
It has been a busy few days for players released by Rhinos at the end of last season. Leon Ruan has joined Hull KR after a successful trial and Kieran Hudson moved to York Knights following a brief spell at Castleford Tigers.
