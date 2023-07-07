Since the start of June, seven players have agreed a new deal and Smith confirmed others are in the pipeline. But nine of Leeds’ full-time squad are in the final year of their terms and none of those has yet re-signed.

Prop Sam Walters has confirmed he will be leaving Rhinos at the end of this season, to join Wigan Warriors and winger Liam Tindall is also understood to have rejected an offer from Leeds.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith: Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“We are taking a long-term view to lots of our recruitment and retention decisions,” Smith said at his weekly preview press conference today (Friday).

“There has been a lot of extensions of late, of players not in the last year of their contract, which is pleasing and building for the future.”

Smith revealed Rhinos are “working through a bunch of extra extensions” and insisted: “For those people who are going to be here long-term, it is important we secure them and get them to feel like Leeds is home.

“I think it is important to lock people in who are part of the three, four, five-year journey we are on here.

Ash Handley - pictured racing away to score against St Helens - is one of seven players who have recently signed a new deal with Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Once people are off-contact, that’s when things can get messy. The player also has the right to wait and be off-contract if he wants to, but it is a two-way street - players want to stay and secure their future and we want to do that as well.

“A lot of our younger players have earned the right to get an extension and an upgrade on their current figure, so we are happy to do that.”

Along with Walters and Tindall, winger David Fusitu’a, stand-off Blake Austin, scrum-half Aidan Sezer, prop Zane Tetevano, second-rower James Bentley, forward James Donaldson and back-rower Joe Gibbons - who is on loan at Keighley Cougars - will be out of contract in November and are free to talk to other clubs.

Aidan Sezer is one of nine players in the final year of their Rhinos deal. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We are still working through,” Smith said of that list. “There’s a bunch of decisions to be made and we will announce those in time.”

But clearly, which and how many of those players remain at the club will have a bearing on recruitment for next term.

Rhinos have so far announced only one recruit for 2024, with French international forward Mickael Goudemand set to join them from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal.

Smith said: “Recruitment and retention is a simultaneous process. There’s no strict timescale, next season doesn’t start until February.

“But we know we have to work through those. There’s some decisions that are pressing and imminent, others evolve in time.