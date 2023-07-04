Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos contracts: how long's left on every first teamer's current deal

Leeds Rhinos began this season with at least nine players in the final year of their contract.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

Here’s what we know about the current contract situation of every player in the first team squad.

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

1. Richie Myler

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Steve Riding

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn. No decision has yet been made beyond that.

2. David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn. No decision has yet been made beyond that. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

3. Harry Newman

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh Leopards last December on an initial two-year contract. He signed a new deal on July 4, 2023, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

4. Nene Macdonald

The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh Leopards last December on an initial two-year contract. He signed a new deal on July 4, 2023, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2027 season. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

