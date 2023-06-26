Giant 22-year-old former England academy prop/second-row has signed a three-year deal with Wigan after turning down a contract offer from Leeds.

Walters, who is 6ft 7 tall, scored two tries in Rhinos’ 54-0 win over Huddersfield Giants last Friday. That was his eighth appearance of the season and the 33rd in his Leeds career.

He joined Rhinos’ academy from Widnes Vikings in 2019 and made his Super League debut the following year. Walters, who played in last season’s Grand Final defeat by St Helens, said: “I am looking forward to joining Wigan Warriors next season.

Sam Walters scores the first of his two tries in Rhinos' big win over Huddersfield. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“To be part of such a successful team is exciting and I can’t wait to develop my game and become a small part in future success.”

He added: “Thank you to Leeds Rhinos for the last few years, but I felt the time was right for me to take on this challenge.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet stated: “Sam has the skill and stature to play through the middle or as a back-rower. We look forward to welcoming him and supporting him to fulfil his undoubted potential.”

Sam Walters is congratulated by Aidan Sezer after scoring his second try against Giants. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Wigan have also confirmed the signing of former Leeds captain Kruise Leeming on a four-year contract from 2024. The hooker was released by Rhinos earlier this year to join NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

Leeming said: “When I spoke to Matt [Peet] and Kris [Radlinski, Wigan’s chief executive] their ambition, standards and culture at the club really resonated with me.

“I believe my best rugby is ahead of me and when the time comes I will give it everything to help [Wigan] achieve success on the field.”